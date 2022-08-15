ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'Bloody' Cleveland Tour: A Sign He Broke Up With Megan Fox?

Machine Gun Kelly is reinventing the meaning of "Bloody Valentine." His Cleveland concert can be described as nothing but "wild." After smashing a wine glass over his head during his most recent "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop over the weekend, the musician uploaded videos of his bloody face on Instagram Stories on Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH
musictimes.com

Grimes, The Weeknd Collaboration Song: When Is It Coming Out?

Two different genres are expected to be combined as Grimes has teased fans again regarding collaboration music with The Weekend. The big question is; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the "Player of Games" songstress first teased the collaboration in 2021 by replying to fans on her official Discord server.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sophomore Album: Pop Star Working on New Music?

Olivia Rodrigo had a successful music career since dropping her debut album "Sour" and it seems like she's ready to take one step further by releasing a sophomore album. According to Pop Crave, the "good 4 u" songstress is working on a recording studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Nigro.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Luke Bryan Duets With His Country Idol During Impromptu Performance [VIDEO]

Luke Bryan may be one of the biggest country stars in the music industry today, but he considers another figure as one of his biggest idols. According to Outsider, the "That's My Kind of Night" hitmaker met his ultimate idol, Vince Gill, again during a charity golf tournament in Tennessee.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]

Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Demi Lovato Gushes Over THIS Artist, Considers Her as 'Dream Collaborator'

Demi Lovato is due to release her highly-anticipated album this week, "Holy Fvck," which she revealed to have been inspired by Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson. But aside from the two music personalities, she took inspiration from, the Disney alum turned popstar revealed that she was heavily influenced by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Meet Cute’ Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love

Peacock this week released a more extensive look at its buzzy movie Meet Cute, the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy. Deadline first reported on the project last June. It hits Peacock on Wednesday, September 21. The Weed Road Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight — until it becomes clear their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. Click on the photo above to see the gallery of new images. More from Deadline'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Cut To Join Theatrical Version On Peacock Next MonthAmazon Prime Video's 'The Lake' Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP; 'Hell's Kitchen' Metaverse; Studio Dragon To Remake India's 'Flower Of Evil'; CJ ENM Peacock; San Sebastian Set RTVE Gala Screenings - Global BriefsKaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy 'Meet Cute' Sets Fall Premiere Date On PeacockBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo Gallery
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sega, Picturestart Team for Video Game Adaptations ‘Space Channel 5,’ ‘Comix Zone’ (Exclusive)

With a third Sonic the Hedghog movie now in the works, Sega, the video game company behind the global hit, is now targeting other titles for adaptation. Sega has partnered with Picturestart, the banner behind the recently released Am I Ok? and Sundance hit Cha Cha Real Smooth, to develop film adaptations of two of its 1990s video game titles, Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Random (Ugly) Cameo Sets Twitter AblazeThird 'Sonic' Movie, Live-Action 'Knuckles' Series Set at ParamountIdris Elba Joins 'Sonic 2' as Knuckles Channel 5, a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic...
VIDEO GAMES
Page Six

Jessie J posts about ‘grief’ nine months after her miscarriage

Jessie J talked to fans about her “grief” nine months after suffering a miscarriage. “When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” the singer began in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, which featured a picture of her younger self. “1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Offset, Baby Keem Team Up For Single + Upcoming Album Details [Teaser]

Offset could not hide his enthusiasm for his upcoming music ventures. He took to Twitter with his latest news-he and Baby Keem collaborated for his newest single, "54321." The fans proceeded replying to the tweet with "Goat," the acronym for "Greatest of All Time." Offset Isn't Playing. Offset has been...
