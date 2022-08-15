Peacock this week released a more extensive look at its buzzy movie Meet Cute, the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy. Deadline first reported on the project last June. It hits Peacock on Wednesday, September 21. The Weed Road Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight — until it becomes clear their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. Click on the photo above to see the gallery of new images. More from Deadline'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Cut To Join Theatrical Version On Peacock Next MonthAmazon Prime Video's 'The Lake' Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP; 'Hell's Kitchen' Metaverse; Studio Dragon To Remake India's 'Flower Of Evil'; CJ ENM Peacock; San Sebastian Set RTVE Gala Screenings - Global BriefsKaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy 'Meet Cute' Sets Fall Premiere Date On PeacockBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo Gallery

