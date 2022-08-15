Read full article on original website
Related
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
musictimes.com
Led Zeppelin Ex-Frontman Says He Has 'Very Little Interest' To Perform With The Band
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has reiterated that he has no desire to perform with the band again. Even if fans want to see him do so again, he said the idea no longer excites him. He can perform the "Immigrant Song" he said, but does not see the need to do so with his former bandmates.
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly 'Bloody' Cleveland Tour: A Sign He Broke Up With Megan Fox?
Machine Gun Kelly is reinventing the meaning of "Bloody Valentine." His Cleveland concert can be described as nothing but "wild." After smashing a wine glass over his head during his most recent "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop over the weekend, the musician uploaded videos of his bloody face on Instagram Stories on Monday.
musictimes.com
Grimes, The Weeknd Collaboration Song: When Is It Coming Out?
Two different genres are expected to be combined as Grimes has teased fans again regarding collaboration music with The Weekend. The big question is; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the "Player of Games" songstress first teased the collaboration in 2021 by replying to fans on her official Discord server.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sophomore Album: Pop Star Working on New Music?
Olivia Rodrigo had a successful music career since dropping her debut album "Sour" and it seems like she's ready to take one step further by releasing a sophomore album. According to Pop Crave, the "good 4 u" songstress is working on a recording studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Nigro.
musictimes.com
Luke Bryan Duets With His Country Idol During Impromptu Performance [VIDEO]
Luke Bryan may be one of the biggest country stars in the music industry today, but he considers another figure as one of his biggest idols. According to Outsider, the "That's My Kind of Night" hitmaker met his ultimate idol, Vince Gill, again during a charity golf tournament in Tennessee.
musictimes.com
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]
Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
musictimes.com
2022 MTV Video Music Awards Hosts Revealed: Nicki Minaj Performing, Hosting, Receiving Award?
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards hosts are finally revealed and it's a pretty interesting mix. MTV is bringing in three generations of hip-hop to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28 for the highly-awaited VMAs. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow are hosting this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
T.I. Punches The Chainsmoker's Drew For Kissing Him: 'Don't Do That!
The altercation between T.I. and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart was explained by Taggart, filmed on camera, and uploaded on Tiktok. The video shows clips in a club with the words "When meeting T.I. goes wrong," followed by a clip of The Chainsmokers in a car discussing what took place. The...
musictimes.com
Julian Lennon Uncomfortable Over Paul McCartney’s Virtual Duet With John?: The Truth
In the music industry today, it seems like everything is possible through modern technology. Many artists have been using it to pay homage to musicians who already died years prior. This is what Paul McCartney did to his Beatles pal John Lennon. More recently, the late singer's son Julian Lennon...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Gushes Over THIS Artist, Considers Her as 'Dream Collaborator'
Demi Lovato is due to release her highly-anticipated album this week, "Holy Fvck," which she revealed to have been inspired by Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson. But aside from the two music personalities, she took inspiration from, the Disney alum turned popstar revealed that she was heavily influenced by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.
‘Meet Cute’ Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love
Peacock this week released a more extensive look at its buzzy movie Meet Cute, the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy. Deadline first reported on the project last June. It hits Peacock on Wednesday, September 21. The Weed Road Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight — until it becomes clear their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. Click on the photo above to see the gallery of new images. More from Deadline'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Cut To Join Theatrical Version On Peacock Next MonthAmazon Prime Video's 'The Lake' Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP; 'Hell's Kitchen' Metaverse; Studio Dragon To Remake India's 'Flower Of Evil'; CJ ENM Peacock; San Sebastian Set RTVE Gala Screenings - Global BriefsKaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy 'Meet Cute' Sets Fall Premiere Date On PeacockBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato 'Unhappy' in the Industry After Being Forced To Do THIS at a Young Age
Demi Lovato might have experienced a popular lifestyle growing up as a teen actress and singer, but she revealed in a recent interview that it took a toll on her mental health and the way she sees herself. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to promote...
musictimes.com
2023 GRAMMYs Prediction: Will 'Encanto' Soundtrack Enter Album of the Year Race?
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards eligibility period is ending next month, and prediction tables are starting to finalize their picks for the season. On November 15, 2022, the final list of 2023 GRAMMY Nominees will be officially announced, and one of the most awaited categories is the coveted Album of the Year.
Sega, Picturestart Team for Video Game Adaptations ‘Space Channel 5,’ ‘Comix Zone’ (Exclusive)
With a third Sonic the Hedghog movie now in the works, Sega, the video game company behind the global hit, is now targeting other titles for adaptation. Sega has partnered with Picturestart, the banner behind the recently released Am I Ok? and Sundance hit Cha Cha Real Smooth, to develop film adaptations of two of its 1990s video game titles, Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Random (Ugly) Cameo Sets Twitter AblazeThird 'Sonic' Movie, Live-Action 'Knuckles' Series Set at ParamountIdris Elba Joins 'Sonic 2' as Knuckles Channel 5, a comedy/dance adaptation of the cult-classic...
musictimes.com
Pale Waves, Travis Barker Collab Almost Happened; Here’s Why It Didn’t Push Through
Pale Waves has been making rounds in the music industry and they recently revealed that a legendary musician almost collaborated with them for their latest album; why did the collaboration not happen?. In an interview with NME's Big Read, the pop-punk band said they wanted to work with Blink-182 drummer...
musictimes.com
Drake Comes Clean About Retiring From Music Career: 'I've Reached a New Level of Comfortability'
Rumors have it that Drake is already contemplating retirement. His net worth certainly allows him to do so if she wants to. He can never work a day in his life and yet still live comfortably. But then artists like Drake does not operate that way. They have to constantly create and make music. Drake says so himself.
Tevin Campbell Confirmed His Sexuality And Praised Frank Ocean And Lil Nas X
After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer, Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
Jessie J posts about ‘grief’ nine months after her miscarriage
Jessie J talked to fans about her “grief” nine months after suffering a miscarriage. “When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” the singer began in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, which featured a picture of her younger self. “1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just...
musictimes.com
Offset, Baby Keem Team Up For Single + Upcoming Album Details [Teaser]
Offset could not hide his enthusiasm for his upcoming music ventures. He took to Twitter with his latest news-he and Baby Keem collaborated for his newest single, "54321." The fans proceeded replying to the tweet with "Goat," the acronym for "Greatest of All Time." Offset Isn't Playing. Offset has been...
Comments / 0