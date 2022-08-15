ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly 'Bloody' Cleveland Tour: A Sign He Broke Up With Megan Fox?

Machine Gun Kelly is reinventing the meaning of "Bloody Valentine." His Cleveland concert can be described as nothing but "wild." After smashing a wine glass over his head during his most recent "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop over the weekend, the musician uploaded videos of his bloody face on Instagram Stories on Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Selena Gomez Returns to The Studio With REMA, Teases New Music 2022

The Official Selenators Twitter account shared a picture of Selena with REMA, holding hands, a picture the "Rare" singer shared on her Instagram stories. Gomez tagged REMA and captioned the post with "coming soon." Selena's Egghunt. For weeks, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has been hinting about it...
Demi Lovato Gushes Over THIS Artist, Considers Her as 'Dream Collaborator'

Demi Lovato is due to release her highly-anticipated album this week, "Holy Fvck," which she revealed to have been inspired by Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson. But aside from the two music personalities, she took inspiration from, the Disney alum turned popstar revealed that she was heavily influenced by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.
Offset, Baby Keem Team Up For Single + Upcoming Album Details [Teaser]

Offset could not hide his enthusiasm for his upcoming music ventures. He took to Twitter with his latest news-he and Baby Keem collaborated for his newest single, "54321." The fans proceeded replying to the tweet with "Goat," the acronym for "Greatest of All Time." Offset Isn't Playing. Offset has been...
Grimes, The Weeknd Collaboration Song: When Is It Coming Out?

Two different genres are expected to be combined as Grimes has teased fans again regarding collaboration music with The Weekend. The big question is; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the "Player of Games" songstress first teased the collaboration in 2021 by replying to fans on her official Discord server.
Olivia Rodrigo Sophomore Album: Pop Star Working on New Music?

Olivia Rodrigo had a successful music career since dropping her debut album "Sour" and it seems like she's ready to take one step further by releasing a sophomore album. According to Pop Crave, the "good 4 u" songstress is working on a recording studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Nigro.
Nicki Minaj Drops 'Super Freaky Girl' Roman Remix Ahead Expected Hot 100 #1 Debut

Nicki Minaj has returned a persona that everyone has been waiting for a long time already - Roman, and she came in the form of "Super Freaky Girl" Roman Remix. And as of this writing, "Super Freaky Girl" Roman Remix's Explicit and Clean Version, along with the original "Super Freaky Girl" Explicit and Clean Version, takes up the first 4 spots on the US iTunes charts, only hours since it was released.
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]

Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
Lil Tjay Health Update: Rapper 'Confirmed' on Rolling Loud New York, Fully Recovered Now?

Is Lil Tjay already? Although it has been reported that yes, he is alive and recovered, fans cannot understand why they haven't heard anything directly from him. No representatives from his camp have even released official statements about his health after being shot so many times he required emergency surgery. For over a month, fans prayed and clamored for information, but... silence, aside from the occassional "reports" being released about him and not from him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

