Is Lil Tjay already? Although it has been reported that yes, he is alive and recovered, fans cannot understand why they haven't heard anything directly from him. No representatives from his camp have even released official statements about his health after being shot so many times he required emergency surgery. For over a month, fans prayed and clamored for information, but... silence, aside from the occassional "reports" being released about him and not from him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO