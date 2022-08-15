Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly 'Bloody' Cleveland Tour: A Sign He Broke Up With Megan Fox?
Machine Gun Kelly is reinventing the meaning of "Bloody Valentine." His Cleveland concert can be described as nothing but "wild." After smashing a wine glass over his head during his most recent "Mainstream Sellout" tour stop over the weekend, the musician uploaded videos of his bloody face on Instagram Stories on Monday.
musictimes.com
T.I. Punches The Chainsmoker's Drew For Kissing Him: 'Don't Do That!
The altercation between T.I. and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart was explained by Taggart, filmed on camera, and uploaded on Tiktok. The video shows clips in a club with the words "When meeting T.I. goes wrong," followed by a clip of The Chainsmokers in a car discussing what took place. The...
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Returns to The Studio With REMA, Teases New Music 2022
The Official Selenators Twitter account shared a picture of Selena with REMA, holding hands, a picture the "Rare" singer shared on her Instagram stories. Gomez tagged REMA and captioned the post with "coming soon." Selena's Egghunt. For weeks, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer has been hinting about it...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato 'Unhappy' in the Industry After Being Forced To Do THIS at a Young Age
Demi Lovato might have experienced a popular lifestyle growing up as a teen actress and singer, but she revealed in a recent interview that it took a toll on her mental health and the way she sees herself. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to promote...
musictimes.com
Jack Harlow Wants To Work With THIS Artist After Massive Drake, Pharrell Collab
Jack Harlow is taking over the world one step at a time, but he still wants to do a collaboration with a big artist because it is his lifelong dream. During his TODAY's Citi Concert Series performance, the rapper was asked about which artist is he looking forward to collaborating with in the future.
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Gushes Over THIS Artist, Considers Her as 'Dream Collaborator'
Demi Lovato is due to release her highly-anticipated album this week, "Holy Fvck," which she revealed to have been inspired by Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson. But aside from the two music personalities, she took inspiration from, the Disney alum turned popstar revealed that she was heavily influenced by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.
musictimes.com
Offset, Baby Keem Team Up For Single + Upcoming Album Details [Teaser]
Offset could not hide his enthusiasm for his upcoming music ventures. He took to Twitter with his latest news-he and Baby Keem collaborated for his newest single, "54321." The fans proceeded replying to the tweet with "Goat," the acronym for "Greatest of All Time." Offset Isn't Playing. Offset has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
ASAP Relli 'Happy' After ASAP Rocky Official Assault Charges: Here's Why
ASAP Relli seemed to be happy that the judge and authorities' decisions were in favor of him on the alleged shooting case of rap superstar ASAP Rocky. Earlier this week, ASAP Rocky has been officially charged with two counts of assault following a November 2021 shooting that took place in Hollywood.
musictimes.com
Gunna in Jail Update: Rapper Celebrating THIS Important Career Milestone Behind Bars
Four months since his infamous arrest, Gunna is still sitting behind bars because of a massive RICO indictment that jailed him and Young Thug and other YSL associates until their trial in January 2023. Now, Gunna has reached another milestone in his career despite being in jail - his 2022...
musictimes.com
Grimes, The Weeknd Collaboration Song: When Is It Coming Out?
Two different genres are expected to be combined as Grimes has teased fans again regarding collaboration music with The Weekend. The big question is; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the "Player of Games" songstress first teased the collaboration in 2021 by replying to fans on her official Discord server.
musictimes.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sophomore Album: Pop Star Working on New Music?
Olivia Rodrigo had a successful music career since dropping her debut album "Sour" and it seems like she's ready to take one step further by releasing a sophomore album. According to Pop Crave, the "good 4 u" songstress is working on a recording studio with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Nigro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency 2022: Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Jonas Brothers are making their way back to Las Vegas for three more nights for their unfinished residency. On Joe's 33rd birthday, the trio announced that they would return to Sin City for the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas Residency. Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency: Here's What We Know So...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Drops 'Super Freaky Girl' Roman Remix Ahead Expected Hot 100 #1 Debut
Nicki Minaj has returned a persona that everyone has been waiting for a long time already - Roman, and she came in the form of "Super Freaky Girl" Roman Remix. And as of this writing, "Super Freaky Girl" Roman Remix's Explicit and Clean Version, along with the original "Super Freaky Girl" Explicit and Clean Version, takes up the first 4 spots on the US iTunes charts, only hours since it was released.
musictimes.com
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]
Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
musictimes.com
Dr. Dre Almost Quit Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show But Jay-Z, Nas X Stepped In -- Why
Dr. Dre shared his doubts about the LVI Super Bowl, but after a ten-minute phone call with Nas, he decided to push through with it. In an interview with Dolvett Quince's "Workout The Doubt," Dr. Dre mimicked Nas' voice telling him to go it. "I got on the phone with...
NFL・
musictimes.com
Dee Snider Almost Quit Twisted Sister Amid Challenging Times of Career: 'I Was Like a Hitman'
Dee Snider almost quit his position as Twisted Sister's frontman. From Twisted Sister's debut until its disbandment in 2016, Snider served as the band's frontman and led his co-members toward success through their hit albums and songs. Years after its split, the frontman opened up about the trying times he...
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Health Update: Rapper 'Confirmed' on Rolling Loud New York, Fully Recovered Now?
Is Lil Tjay already? Although it has been reported that yes, he is alive and recovered, fans cannot understand why they haven't heard anything directly from him. No representatives from his camp have even released official statements about his health after being shot so many times he required emergency surgery. For over a month, fans prayed and clamored for information, but... silence, aside from the occassional "reports" being released about him and not from him.
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Talks About the Stroke That Pauses Music Career: 'I Thought I Lost Everything'
Kid Cudi was frank about a health issue that led him to pause his music career. It was a massive health scare that almost impaired his path before he was able to recover and return successfully. In an interview with Esquire, the rapper disclosed that he suffered a stroke two...
musictimes.com
'X Factor' Channel 5 Comeback: 'Cruel' Show Should Feel 'Safer' Now, Says Joe McElderry
Joe McElderry says X Factor could do more to create a "safe space for artists" along with working on their "aftercare" for singers. This, after saying the show has gone harsher in the past years before it was cancelled. Now that there are rumors of its comeback on Channel 5, McElderry says he hopes substantial changes can be made.
Comments / 0