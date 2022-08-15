A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest at the White County Probation Office. On Wednesday afternoon, 38 year old Caitlin D Tyner of 403 E Cherry Street was taken into custody on a Failure to Appear warrant for the offense of Theft. Bond for Tyner has been set for $2500. Following Tyner paying her bond, she will be serving a mandatory 48 hour jail sentence per Judge Shayner. No court date has been set at this time.

