Joan M. Johnson
Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, McLeansboro, IL. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Monday, August 22, 2022, Harre Funeral. Funeral: 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Dale Pentecost Church,. Dale, IL. Clergy: Pastor Mike Glenn and Pastor Terry Buchanan. Burial: Digby Cemetery, Dale, IL. Date of Birth: May 17, 1936...
Micki Faruzzi
Visitation: 11:00 A.M. TO 12:00 NOON, MONDAY, AUGUST 22,. Funeral Service: 12:00 NOON, MONDAY, AUGUST 22, HARRE FUNERAL HOME. Date of Birth: May 13, 1950 Place of Birth: McLeansboro, IL. Father: Lowell Tedford Mother: Alice Mae (Griswold) Tedford. Marriage to: Richard Faruzzi and he passed away in November, 2012. Occupation:...
Deborah Irene Hunt
Deborah Irene Hunt, 57, of Crossville, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born November 14, 1964, in Petersburg, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Brenda (Linder) Wolf. Deborah was a cosmetologist and retired from working in manufacturing. She was a member of the Temple of...
Purple Bulldogs defeat Maroon Bulldogs on the Links
The Carmi Golf teams traveled to Harrisburg yesterday against an impressive purple Bulldog squad. The boys team fell by a final of 162-187, and the girls were defeated by a score of 191-216. The boys were led by Maxon O’Daniel who shot a 44, Conner Newell shot a 45, Gage Attebury shot a 48, Zack Roark shot a 50, Travor Mason shot a 51, and Gabe Winkleman shot a 52. For the girls, they were led by Ava Shiever who shot a 49, Courtney Snow shot a 53, Maeve Attebury shot a 56, Saylor Mason shot a 58, Sadie Balding finished with a 59, and Kinley Carter shot a 63. The girls golf team will travel to West Frankfort on Monday, and both the boys and girls host Hamilton County on Tuesday.
Baseball Was Main Topic At Carmi Rotary Club Meeting
The Carmi Rotary club heard an interesting talk on Bosse Field, and the chance of a Major League baseball game coming to Evansville at Thursday’s meeting. Rotarian Tom Logan told the members about a recent news story from Evansville. Major League Baseball has been in talks with officials from Evansville about the possibility of an actual MLB game at the historic stadium.
Sandusky In Custody For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A Carmi man is being held without bond in the White County Jail for possession of meth. On Thursday at around 4:30 PM, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 47 year old Phillip W Sandusky in the 200 block of east of E main Street in Carmi. Sandusky is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. No court date has been set at this time.
Tyner Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest at the White County Probation Office. On Wednesday afternoon, 38 year old Caitlin D Tyner of 403 E Cherry Street was taken into custody on a Failure to Appear warrant for the offense of Theft. Bond for Tyner has been set for $2500. Following Tyner paying her bond, she will be serving a mandatory 48 hour jail sentence per Judge Shayner. No court date has been set at this time.
