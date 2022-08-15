Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Nope - Review
Nope is the latest masterpiece from Jordan Peele; on the back of the incredibly good Get Out and Us, and has finally arrived in the UK - its release date inexplicably delayed, we can only speculate, because nobody told Universal Pictures that the FIFA World Cup was happening in the winter this year and not in the summer, where it would regularly take place and have a knock on effect on movie schedules in the UK.
FIFA・
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August
Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
Review of Jordan Peele’s Movie, ‘Nope’
‘Nope’ entertains with its many thrills and scares. If you’re a fan of Jordan Peele, then you were eagerly awaiting his next movie, “Nope.” And if you’re like me, you were not disappointed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Polygon
If you liked Netflix’s Day Shift, watch these 4 movies that also combine action, horror, and comedy
Netflix’s new vampire hunting movie Day Shift brings back an old classic: combining action, horror, and comedy into a fun, audience-thrilling package. It helps to have a leading man like Jamie Foxx, and a director like J.J. Perry. First-time director Perry, a veteran stunt performer and action choreographer, brings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Kevin Costner Movies Are on Netflix Right Now? See the Full List
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
TVOvermind
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “The Man From Toronto”
The Man from Toronto is a 2022 American action comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes. The plot follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for the “Man from Toronto”, a mysterious assassin. Antics ensue as Teddy tries to keep up the charade and avoid getting killed himself. The film stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson and the all-star cast also includes Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin. The Review Geek praised the comedic duo saying, “
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
The first look at Tim Burton's highly-anticipated "Wednesday" is finally here and it is coming to Netflix very soon.
Register to Win: Jurassic World Dominion Digital Download
OWN THE EXTENDED EDITION ON DIGITAL, 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAYTM AUGUST 16, 2022 FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT Universal City, California, August 9, 2022 – Bring home JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION boasting 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage, an alternate opening, more dinosaurs and more action on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray™ on August 16th, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. […]
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Co-Creators Spill on That Shocking Finale
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Millwood! The paper ghosts have been torn down, and the pumpkins have all been turned into pie. After an exceptionally rough autumn, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s steadfast group of girls were hoping for a lighter holiday season—especially after they stopped hearing from “A,” the masked killer that had been following them around for months.But Christmas is never as cheerful as you hope it’ll be, and even the soft glow of twinkling lights isn’t enough to calm Imogen, Tabby, Mouse, Faran, and Noa. “A” has returned, and he finally makes his...
Collider
‘American Gigolo’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Does American Gigolo Have (And Where Can You Stream Them)?. Razor-sharp suits, fast cars, and a fancy house in Los Angeles; just as male escort Julian Kaye thought he has it all, the world suddenly turns upside down. In 2014, Jerry Bruckheimer announced plans for a 2022 television adaptation of the neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo. Set to premiere on Showtime, the project is written by Neil Labute and executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.
In brief: 'Garfield' cast update, 'The Mole' to return and more
Tom Hollander, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart have been added to the season two cast of the FX series Feud, according to Variety. They join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series follows the true story of how Truman Capote's friendship with numerous members of New York high society was soured after he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city's elite...
ComicBook
Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris to Direct Wizard of Oz Reboot for Warner Bros.
Wizard of Oz is getting a remake, or rather, a reimagining. On Monday, Deadline reported that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is set to write and direct a reimagining of the iconic fantasy classic Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros. His Khalabo Ink Society is set to produce. Details about Barris' version have been kept under wraps, but it's described as a "fresh take" on Dorothy Gale and the Land of Oz that has been so familiar to audiences for generations.
Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Series Set for Fall Release — WATCH
The whole Addams Family has gathered — with great woe, mind you — in a new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday, which you can check out above. A “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” Wednesday follows the death-obsessed teen (played by Jenna Ortega) who is enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series, which is set to premiere this fall (exact date TBA), centers on Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new...
Comments / 0