ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Nope - Review

Nope is the latest masterpiece from Jordan Peele; on the back of the incredibly good Get Out and Us, and has finally arrived in the UK - its release date inexplicably delayed, we can only speculate, because nobody told Universal Pictures that the FIFA World Cup was happening in the winter this year and not in the summer, where it would regularly take place and have a knock on effect on movie schedules in the UK.
FIFA
Outsider.com

An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August

Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “The Man From Toronto”

The Man from Toronto is a 2022 American action comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes. The plot follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for the “Man from Toronto”, a mysterious assassin. Antics ensue as Teddy tries to keep up the charade and avoid getting killed himself. The film stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson and the all-star cast also includes Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin. The Review Geek praised the comedic duo saying, “
MOVIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Register to Win: Jurassic World Dominion Digital Download

OWN THE EXTENDED EDITION ON DIGITAL, 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAYTM AUGUST 16, 2022 FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT Universal City, California, August 9, 2022 – Bring home JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION boasting 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage, an alternate opening, more dinosaurs and more action on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and  Blu-ray™ on August 16th, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. […]
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Co-Creators Spill on That Shocking Finale

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Millwood! The paper ghosts have been torn down, and the pumpkins have all been turned into pie. After an exceptionally rough autumn, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s steadfast group of girls were hoping for a lighter holiday season—especially after they stopped hearing from “A,” the masked killer that had been following them around for months.But Christmas is never as cheerful as you hope it’ll be, and even the soft glow of twinkling lights isn’t enough to calm Imogen, Tabby, Mouse, Faran, and Noa. “A” has returned, and he finally makes his...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘American Gigolo’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes Does American Gigolo Have (And Where Can You Stream Them)?. Razor-sharp suits, fast cars, and a fancy house in Los Angeles; just as male escort Julian Kaye thought he has it all, the world suddenly turns upside down. In 2014, Jerry Bruckheimer announced plans for a 2022 television adaptation of the neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo. Set to premiere on Showtime, the project is written by Neil Labute and executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

In brief: 'Garfield' cast update, 'The Mole' to return and more

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart have been added to the season two cast of the FX series Feud, according to Variety. They join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series follows the true story of how Truman Capote's friendship with numerous members of New York high society was soured after he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city's elite...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris to Direct Wizard of Oz Reboot for Warner Bros.

Wizard of Oz is getting a remake, or rather, a reimagining. On Monday, Deadline reported that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is set to write and direct a reimagining of the iconic fantasy classic Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros. His Khalabo Ink Society is set to produce. Details about Barris' version have been kept under wraps, but it's described as a "fresh take" on Dorothy Gale and the Land of Oz that has been so familiar to audiences for generations.
MOVIES
TVLine

Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Series Set for Fall Release — WATCH

The whole Addams Family has gathered — with great woe, mind you — in a new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday, which you can check out above. A “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery,” Wednesday follows the death-obsessed teen (played by Jenna Ortega) who is enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series, which is set to premiere this fall (exact date TBA), centers on Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy