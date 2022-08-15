Read full article on original website
Police Department
The City of Carlsbad Police Department is a full-service police department that prides itself on its strong partnership with the community and high service levels. Through the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Department, and the support of council members and the community, the city continues to be a safe community to live, work and play.
Carlsbad crime lower than county average
The City of Carlsbad Police Department provided an update to the City Council Tuesday on the latest regional crime statistics, which show that Carlsbad’s violent crime rate remains lower than the county average, and property crimes have decreased 10% over the past five years, compared to 5% countywide. The...
5 fun things to do with kids back in school
Summer is wrapping up in Carlsbad as three of the four school districts that operate in the city head back to school next week (the fourth started last week.) With kids starting a new routine, parents have a chance to explore some terrific City of Carlsbad programs and activities that help make Carlsbad a great place to live. Here are five fun places to start:
