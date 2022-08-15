The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO