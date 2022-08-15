Read full article on original website
Related
wgan.com
Investigation launched after discovery of body, suspicious package in Aroostook County
Police in Presque Isle are investigating the discovery of a body and a suspicious package. The department said they took a call Thursday afternoon about a deceased male at a residence on Parsons Street. During their investigation, police found a suspicious package, prompting them to close the road. They said there was no danger to the public.
wagmtv.com
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
foxbangor.com
Death & package investigation
PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houlton police seek public's help in locating missing child
HOULTON, Maine — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing child. In a Facebook post by the Houlton Police Department, Justin Jackins is described as being 5’11" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police ask if anyone knows of Justin’s location, or...
How Much Rain Will the Nor’easter Bring to Aroostook County, Maine?
They’re calling it a Nor’easter with rain and stormy weather coming into northern Maine Wednesday and Thursday. Is it Normal to have a Nor’easter in the summer? No, we usually see these kinds of conditions in the Fall and Winter. What Exactly is a Nor’easter?. According...
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
Comments / 1