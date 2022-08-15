ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 1

Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Death & package investigation

PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

