Stereogum
Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia
Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
NME
Jenny Lewis cancels all indoor concerts over COVID-19 concerns
Jenny Lewis has cancelled a handful of her forthcoming US tour dates due to “the ongoing COVID situation”. Lewis had been scheduled to undertake a nine-date run of shows in the US this September, as she’d announced back in May. Posting on Twitter today (August 13), representatives...
jambroadcasting.com
Michael Bublé reveals he’ll welcome his new daughter after his NYC concert this week
Michael Bublé is counting down the days until he welcomes his newborn daughter with wife Luisana Lopilato. In fact, the baby is coming this Friday!. Michael revealed to ABC Audio that he meticulously scheduled his baby’s arrival around his Higher tour dates. The plan is that, after he rocks New York City on August 18, he will officially become a proud father of four.
Watch My Chemical Romance Play ‘Bury Me in Black’ For First Time in 19 Years
My Chemical Romance pulled out two rarities during a show at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City this weekend as they kicked off their North American reunion tour. The band showcased “Bury Me In Black,” a B-side from 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, as well as “This Is the Best Day Ever,” from their 2002 debut LP, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. The 22-song set marked the first time the group had performed either track live in over 15 years. Elsewhere during the show My Chemical Romance played hits like “I’m Not Okay (I...
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
