Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
San Diego supervisors OK rule change on amusements operation
According to Anderson's office, the original ordinance took effect several decades ago, but the exact year was unknown.
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau
You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
NBC San Diego
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots
Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
A Page from History: Surfing championships brought the world to Ocean Beach in ‘66
In September 1966, “The Sound of Music” was still playing at the Loma Theater. The American Football League’s San Diego Chargers (remember them?) were off to a promising 3-0 start. “Bonanza” remained the most popular show on television, and some of us reluctantly entered the seventh grade.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds
San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
sandiegoville.com
Self Serve Beer Bar Barrel Republic Ends Run In San Diego's Pacific Beach
After being closed for most of the pandemic, self serve beer bar chain Barrel Republic has officially ended its nine year run in San Diego's Pacific Beach. Founded by San Diego Sockers co-owner David Pike in 2013 with the opening of the first location in Pacific Beach, Barrel Republic was one of the first local bars to embrace pour-your-own beer technology The space offered a rotating tap list accessible by a credit-card-linked-bracelet that patrons obtain when they enter the business. The "freedom to pour" concept allowed customers to pay by the ounce so that they can drink as much or as little as they want of various beers. With the opening of the second location in Oceanside in 2015, Barrel Republic added a scratch-made, California gastropub-style menu. In 2016, the third location of Barrel Republic opened in Carlsbad, also with a full food menu, and another branch launched in Escondido in 2021.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
pacificsandiego.com
5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds
The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22
August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
San Diego County pursuing $11.6M grant for park upgrade
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to apply for $11.6 million in state funding to upgrade the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.
Postal Service delivering on job opportunites, holds massive hiring fair throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Service is asking the public, "So You Think You Can Be A Mail Carrier?" CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen suited up and put on a satchel and became a U.S. Postal mail carrier for a day. U.S. Postal Service mail carriers showed Cohen...
KPBS
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
ranchandcoast.com
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas
San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
