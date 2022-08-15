After being closed for most of the pandemic, self serve beer bar chain Barrel Republic has officially ended its nine year run in San Diego's Pacific Beach. Founded by San Diego Sockers co-owner David Pike in 2013 with the opening of the first location in Pacific Beach, Barrel Republic was one of the first local bars to embrace pour-your-own beer technology The space offered a rotating tap list accessible by a credit-card-linked-bracelet that patrons obtain when they enter the business. The "freedom to pour" concept allowed customers to pay by the ounce so that they can drink as much or as little as they want of various beers. With the opening of the second location in Oceanside in 2015, Barrel Republic added a scratch-made, California gastropub-style menu. In 2016, the third location of Barrel Republic opened in Carlsbad, also with a full food menu, and another branch launched in Escondido in 2021.

