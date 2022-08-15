ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Brown County launches medical examiner's office

Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news. Low pressure will increase rain chances in the area, but it won’t be raining at all times. Updated: 5 hours ago. The program helps low income students get...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Door County, WI
Health
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Inside the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office

Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news. Low pressure will increase rain chances in the area, but it won’t be raining at all times. Updated: 5 hours ago. The program helps low income students get...
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation has families looking for ways to save on Back 2 School shopping. A survey from Deloitte shows on average, parents are expected to spend $661 per child. That’s up eight percent from 2021. We got some tips to save money from the Krazy...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"

Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. Ahlstrom-Munksjo released this statement:. “The family of our team member has been notified and...
KAUKAUNA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Housing Project#Medical School#Medical Services#General Health#Gray Media#Door Orthopedic Center#Logistics Technicians
WBAY Green Bay

UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers promotes plan for tax cuts during Green Bay roundtable

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers is proposing tax cuts for Wisconsin citizens amid rising costs for goods. He says his plan would deliver a 15 percent income tax cut to most Wisconsinites, as well as gas price relief, prescription drug relief, and caregiver credit. The cuts would...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to start thinking about Back 2 School and Action 2 News has you covered with reports to help parents and children with the new year. One of the first things you can do is a health checklist. Dr. Thomas Huffer is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: “Rock the Dock” returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, Green Bay’s CityDeck reverberates with the sounds of “Rock the Dock.”. The music festival Saturday, August 20, features three stages, food and drink stands, and multiple vendors lining the deck along the riverfront. And this year, organizers have planned something special in addition to the music.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers Kickoff Weekend includes free Train concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Drops of Jupiter” rockers Train will help kickoff the Green Bay Packers 2022 season. The Kickoff Weekend concert starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Train will perform outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot. The concert is...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inclusion Manufacturing Camp

Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police identify Green Bay murder victim

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After" Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good). On a happier note, a 17-year-old's invention could save the future for electric cars. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy