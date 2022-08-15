Read full article on original website
Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Dyckesville man’s positive attitude spreads through neighborhood
DYKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Dave Whiting of Dyckesville. Three years ago, doctors diagnosed Dave with peripheral artery disease. The condition narrows the arteries and reduces blood flow to the arms or legs.
Kismet Advocacy LLC owner speaks out after employees leave company over bad checks, former worker responds
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of employees have still not been paid after walking out of the Kismet Advocacy LLC building in Green Bay back in early July after their checks kept bouncing. Now, the owner is saying it’s her fault. It’s a story Action 2 News has...
DEBRIEF: Brown County launches medical examiner's office
WATCH: Inside the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for saving money on school shopping
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Inflation has families looking for ways to save on Back 2 School shopping. A survey from Deloitte shows on average, parents are expected to spend $661 per child. That’s up eight percent from 2021. We got some tips to save money from the Krazy...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. Ahlstrom-Munksjo released this statement:. “The family of our team member has been notified and...
UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast. Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year. When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App...
Gov. Evers promotes plan for tax cuts during Green Bay roundtable
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers is proposing tax cuts for Wisconsin citizens amid rising costs for goods. He says his plan would deliver a 15 percent income tax cut to most Wisconsinites, as well as gas price relief, prescription drug relief, and caregiver credit. The cuts would...
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to start thinking about Back 2 School and Action 2 News has you covered with reports to help parents and children with the new year. One of the first things you can do is a health checklist. Dr. Thomas Huffer is a...
INTERVIEW: “Rock the Dock” returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, Green Bay’s CityDeck reverberates with the sounds of “Rock the Dock.”. The music festival Saturday, August 20, features three stages, food and drink stands, and multiple vendors lining the deck along the riverfront. And this year, organizers have planned something special in addition to the music.
Packers Kickoff Weekend includes free Train concert
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Drops of Jupiter” rockers Train will help kickoff the Green Bay Packers 2022 season. The Kickoff Weekend concert starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Train will perform outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot. The concert is...
Inclusion Manufacturing Camp
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty thunderstorms
Police identify Green Bay murder victim
