University Facilities and the City of Clemson announce the following road and traffic updates:. Williamson Road has reopened at Memorial Stadium, however, one lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 17 and 18, to allow contractors to complete work on the new video board. Both lanes will be closed again when The Tiger is lifted by crane to the top of the video board. That closing will be announced in the near future.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO