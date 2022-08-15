Read full article on original website
clemson.edu
Clemson Libraries names new library resident
Clemson Libraries has named Tomeka Jackson as library resident. Jackson served at Kennesaw State University Library where she was a cataloging and metadata assistant. The library residents program provides opportunities for early-career librarians from underrepresented populations with the opportunity to gain experience in an academic library at an R-1 institution.
clemson.edu
Health science alumna and past Sullivan Award winner pursues career in anesthesiology
Meet Jennifer Moon Pavlish, a 1997 Department of Public Health Sciences graduate. This alumna has orange running through her veins as her father, a track athlete, and grandfather, a WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient were both Clemson students. Today, one of her daughters is also carrying on the family tradition of attending Clemson. Moon Pavlish is an anesthesiologist assistant, and we caught up with her in between surgeries to learn more about her career and Clemson experience.
clemson.edu
Welcome Back Festival returns Monday after three-year absence; College Avenue downtown will close
The Clemson Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council will host the first Welcome Back Festival since 2019 on Monday, August 22, from 6 – 8 p.m. The festival, traditionally one of the most popular events to kick off the new school year, was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was rained out by a tropical storm in 2021.
clemson.edu
Fall 2022 Convocation details
On Monday, August 22 Clemson University’s Convocation is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum. All new first-year students, transfer students and faculty are invited. Below is the convocation schedule:. 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Remarks from President Jim Clements, Provost Bob Jones and others. 9:45 a.m....
clemson.edu
Clemson University researchers help personalized medicine take a step forward
Clemson University researchers are helping lay the groundwork for computer simulations that could eventually be used to match cancer patients with the medicine that will help them get well. A team of 11 researchers that included six from Clemson recently reported on its work in the journal Nature Communications. The...
clemson.edu
Campus and City of Clemson construction, traffic updates, road reopening
University Facilities and the City of Clemson announce the following road and traffic updates:. Williamson Road has reopened at Memorial Stadium, however, one lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 17 and 18, to allow contractors to complete work on the new video board. Both lanes will be closed again when The Tiger is lifted by crane to the top of the video board. That closing will be announced in the near future.
