Red Lake Falls School Board accepts grant
At Wednesday night’s Red Lake Falls School Board meeting, the Board received a $5000 donation from Garden Valley Technologies. Red Lake Falls Superintendent Jim Guetter tells R&J Broadcasting how the grant will be used. Guetter also says a major project at Red Lake Falls High School is nearly completed.
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
Crookston Ox Cart Days
CROOKSTON, MN—Crookston’s annual Ox Cart Days celebration is taking place this week. Festival chair Libby Boucher talks about this year’s Ox Cart Days theme: Lots to Do in ‘22. Boucher says you can get into many Ox Cart Days events by purchasing a special button. Ox...
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
Adam Thielen Launches Limited Edition ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal
MINNEAPOLIS (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes native and Minnesota Viking wide receiver Adam Thielen has teamed up with Hy-Vee for an exclusive new cereal created in partnership with Thielen and the Thielen Foundation. Thielen’s First Down Flakes are available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout Minnesota this month. This limited-edition...
Mahnomen City Council Hires New City Administrator
Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen City Council has selected their next city Administrator to take over for Kari Kirschbaum, who recently accepted a role with the city of Crookston. The council agreed to hire Taylor Vonderharr, who was an applicant in their last search. Kirshbaum, who took part in her final Mahnomen City Council meeting on Monday, says Vonderharr brings with her a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge of the community.
Mahnomen County Landfill to Close at End of Month
Mahnomen, MN — Mahnomen County is reminding area residents that the Mahnomen County Demolition Landfill will be closing to the public at the end of month. The landfill is nearly full and costs of expanding the landfill are too high to continue operation. Following the closure date, Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they will be working with the state to fill and seal the landfill.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
Fargo high rise demolition not likely to happen until 2023
FARGO (KFGO) – The vacant Lashkowitz High Rise on the southern edge of downtown Fargo will not be coming down in 2022 as originally planned. Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FHRA) is subcontracting the work to remove the building’s asbestos starting soon, and demolition is now slated for 2023.
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
