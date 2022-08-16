ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State aims to end gasoline car sales by 2030

By Stephen Edelstein
 5 days ago

(Green Car Reports) — Washington State is once again looking to end sales of new internal-combustion cars and trucks by 2030.

The state legislature passed what started under HB 1204 and SB 5256, collectively known as Clean Cars 2030 and placed into the state’s supplemental transportation budget, on March 11. The legislation would shift policy toward a goal: all new vehicles sold in Washington electric, starting with the 2030 model year. It would exclude vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, according to a fact sheet .

Specifically, the language says this: “(1) A target is established for the state that all publicly owned and privately owned passenger and light duty vehicles of the model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in Washington state be electric vehicles. (2) On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council created in section 428 of this act shall complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target.”

If this sounds familiar, that’s because a similar bill was proposed last year . However, that bill was vetoed by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, as it was tied to a road-usage charge he opposed.

In addition to setting that goal, Clean Cars 2030 calls for a planning process to prepare for 100% electrification and incentivizes private-sector investment in charging infrastructure. It also calls on utilities to invest in the extra grid capacity needed for more EVs.

The latter element is more aggressive than California’s plan to end sales of new internal-combustion vehicles. The Golden State was the first to do so, setting a 2035 target. The California plan also includes plug-in hybrids , so it’s unclear if Washington will follow suit. A bill modeled on Washington’s was recently introduced in the Rhode Island legislature, so it could serve as a template for other states in the absence of federal leadership.

Even if Washington’s attempt to end gasoline car sales fails a second time, the Evergreen State is still set to substantially reduce emissions. It’s also moved to adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle requirements , joining nine other states that have already done so. Minnesota and Virginia have also moved to adopt elements of the California rules recently.

NOTE: This story was updated to add more details about the legislation and clarification that this is a target, not a mandate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 24

Logan Price
5d ago

I'll never buy one untill they are as cheap or as reliable as a gas car or cheaper. not every person can afford a $20,000 replacement battery for a car that only goes 150 miles on a charge, no way!

Reply
16
Peter Barstad
5d ago

All the people from King County that voted these Brain dead Democrats into office should all have to ride Bicycles for transportation

Reply
12
Yavin Zee
4d ago

So are we going to bring in scientists and have them explain to people the truth of lithium recycling, damage to landfills, and how there isn't enough lithium? Not enough power, not enough parts, not enough skilled repairmen, charging stations, and the much higher price poor people will have to pay for less of a car? Or are we going to have smiling people lie to us in public relation commercials? I'm all for electric, but the dish ain't fully cooked and ready to be eaten in 8 years.

Reply
9
DC News Now

DC News Now

