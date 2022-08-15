Read full article on original website
Brainerd community invited to learn the vision for Highway 210
BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation, City of Brainerd and Crow Wing County invite the Brainerd community to view the early design plans and receive a project update for the future Highway 210/Washington Street improvement project on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The project team is excited to share...
Aitkin Superintendent speaks at August 15th School Board meeting
(Aitkin, MN) — During the Aitkin School Board’s regular meeting from August 15th, Superintendent Dan Stifter spoke on the beginning of the 2022-23 School Year, broadband connectivity, the Curriculum Review Plan and other topics from the High School Media Center. Superintendent Stifter spoke of the need for crucial...
Penmac Staffing and Meyer’s Service Center
Penmac Staffing and Meyer’s Service Center in McGregor are still hiring for their open positions now until middle of September. For more information go to penmac.com and click on job seeker, and go to meyersservicecentermn.com.
Isle City Council meeting from August 16th
(Isle, MN) — The Isle City Council meeting from Tuesday, August 18th included more talks on short term rental properties, amendments to the sewer and water ordinances, and updates from the City Engineer on numerous projects. We chatted with Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell on presentation from Naomi Creech...
