rjbroadcasting.com
Red Lake Falls School Board accepts grant
At Wednesday night’s Red Lake Falls School Board meeting, the Board received a $5000 donation from Garden Valley Technologies. Red Lake Falls Superintendent Jim Guetter tells R&J Broadcasting how the grant will be used. Guetter also says a major project at Red Lake Falls High School is nearly completed.
Mahnomen County Landfill to Close at End of Month
Mahnomen, MN — Mahnomen County is reminding area residents that the Mahnomen County Demolition Landfill will be closing to the public at the end of month. The landfill is nearly full and costs of expanding the landfill are too high to continue operation. Following the closure date, Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they will be working with the state to fill and seal the landfill.
Mahnomen City Council Hires New City Administrator
Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen City Council has selected their next city Administrator to take over for Kari Kirschbaum, who recently accepted a role with the city of Crookston. The council agreed to hire Taylor Vonderharr, who was an applicant in their last search. Kirshbaum, who took part in her final Mahnomen City Council meeting on Monday, says Vonderharr brings with her a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge of the community.
