rjbroadcasting.com
Mahnomen City Council Hires New City Administrator
Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen City Council has selected their next city Administrator to take over for Kari Kirschbaum, who recently accepted a role with the city of Crookston. The council agreed to hire Taylor Vonderharr, who was an applicant in their last search. Kirshbaum, who took part in her final Mahnomen City Council meeting on Monday, says Vonderharr brings with her a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge of the community.
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
rjbroadcasting.com
Mahnomen County Landfill to Close at End of Month
Mahnomen, MN — Mahnomen County is reminding area residents that the Mahnomen County Demolition Landfill will be closing to the public at the end of month. The landfill is nearly full and costs of expanding the landfill are too high to continue operation. Following the closure date, Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Holl says they will be working with the state to fill and seal the landfill.
redlakenationnews.com
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
kvrr.com
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
TRF residents give a “cluck” about chickens in city limits
by April Scheinoha Reporter There was a lot of clucking in favor of a proposed ordinance to allow chickens in th
kvrr.com
One Person Stabbed At South Fargo Gas Station, Suspects Caught
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — One person was hospitalized and two people taken into custody following a stabbing in Fargo. Police responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at Exxon along 13th Avenue South. Police say the suspects fled on foot and were chased down by officers. The...
rjbroadcasting.com
Red Lake Falls School Board accepts grant
At Wednesday night’s Red Lake Falls School Board meeting, the Board received a $5000 donation from Garden Valley Technologies. Red Lake Falls Superintendent Jim Guetter tells R&J Broadcasting how the grant will be used. Guetter also says a major project at Red Lake Falls High School is nearly completed.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
kfgo.com
Fargo high rise demolition not likely to happen until 2023
FARGO (KFGO) – The vacant Lashkowitz High Rise on the southern edge of downtown Fargo will not be coming down in 2022 as originally planned. Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FHRA) is subcontracting the work to remove the building’s asbestos starting soon, and demolition is now slated for 2023.
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
mprnews.org
Twenty years later, Fosston's police force returns
A tour of the Fosston Police Department takes just minutes. There's the chief’s office, a small workroom for officers and a short wall of historical photos marking the law enforcement presence dating to the first marshal appointed in 1889. Dustin Manecke is the first chief of police for the...
kfgo.com
Fargo Police identify stabbing suspect, victim in critical condition
FARGO (KFGO) – Police have identified a man arrested in a stabbing Wednesday night near the Exxon station on 13th Avenue South in Fargo as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Kane fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest about an hour later.
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two injured in Moorhead crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people were hurt last night in a crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 57-year old Shiraq Ahmed lost control of her car around 6:30 p.m. just before the 8th Street and Highway 75 exit. That's when she then hit a freeway wall.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Dog causes apartment fire, forcing evacuation
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An apartment unit is destroyed following a fire in Dilworth and authorities say a dog is responsible. Fire and police responded to the fire in the 600 block of 1st Ave. NW around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Everyone living in the building...
valleynewslive.com
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South. Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody. Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility...
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
rjbroadcasting.com
Crookston Ox Cart Days
CROOKSTON, MN—Crookston’s annual Ox Cart Days celebration is taking place this week. Festival chair Libby Boucher talks about this year’s Ox Cart Days theme: Lots to Do in ‘22. Boucher says you can get into many Ox Cart Days events by purchasing a special button. Ox...
