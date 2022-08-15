Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen City Council has selected their next city Administrator to take over for Kari Kirschbaum, who recently accepted a role with the city of Crookston. The council agreed to hire Taylor Vonderharr, who was an applicant in their last search. Kirshbaum, who took part in her final Mahnomen City Council meeting on Monday, says Vonderharr brings with her a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge of the community.

