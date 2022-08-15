Read full article on original website
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
Racing Fans Ready for This Year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR
The biggest event of the year for Brainerd International Raceway starts Thursday, as the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals brings in fans from all over the country to see some of the top drag racers perform at high levels. One thing that excites and brings fans to Brainerd International Raceway is...
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Brainerd community invited to learn the vision for Highway 210
BAXTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation, City of Brainerd and Crow Wing County invite the Brainerd community to view the early design plans and receive a project update for the future Highway 210/Washington Street improvement project on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The project team is excited to share...
Aitkin Superintendent speaks at August 15th School Board meeting
(Aitkin, MN) — During the Aitkin School Board’s regular meeting from August 15th, Superintendent Dan Stifter spoke on the beginning of the 2022-23 School Year, broadband connectivity, the Curriculum Review Plan and other topics from the High School Media Center. Superintendent Stifter spoke of the need for crucial...
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Isle City Council meeting from August 16th
(Isle, MN) — The Isle City Council meeting from Tuesday, August 18th included more talks on short term rental properties, amendments to the sewer and water ordinances, and updates from the City Engineer on numerous projects. We chatted with Isle City Clerk Jamie Hubbell on presentation from Naomi Creech...
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road
FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
Staples Man Charged for Alleged Tax Crimes
STAPLES -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Blaine Butler, of Staples, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns. According to the complaint, Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020.
