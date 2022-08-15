Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Thrifters, vintage stores give old clothes new life in Nashville
Note: This episode originally aired on March 14. Scouring the racks at a secondhand store is a time-honored way to score stylish clothes on the cheap in Middle Tennessee. But the best bargains are getting more difficult to come by as goods are snatched up and sold under a different category: vintage. Sometimes, the markup can be eye-popping, so high-quality clothes or last season’s designer duds are out of reach for thrifters.
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
Nashville Parent
Blended Festival Returns to Nashville in September
Blended Festival, the two-day music, wine and culinary event which made its Nashville debut last summer, will return to Music City on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park (600 James Robertson Parkway). Multiple stages will welcome a lineup of Grammy winners, household names...
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in North Nashville late Wednesday night.
wgnsradio.com
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
Nashville Scene
Bob's Hole and Development Woes
In the most exciting bit of Nashville History News to develop since I discovered the site of the Jackson/Dickinson duel through study, travel and asking a local, Stephen Elliott over at our sister publication the Nashville Post is reporting on a petition filed by AJ Capital to remove a couple of bodies they found while digging their foundation. AJ wants to put those remains in the Nashville City Cemetery. They’re digging this foundation on the land between the cemetery and Chestnut Street.
New Nashville infrastructure tracker draws in thousands of people
The more than 800 projects range from upgrades to Metro facilities like schools and community centers to upgrading infrastructure like sidewalks, bridges, speed bumps, bike lanes and more.
yieldpro.com
Denholtz Properties continues growth of multifamily portfolio with acquisition of 384-unit residential community near Downtown Nashville
Denholtz Properties, a leading real estate development and investment company, announces the acquisition of 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit, Class-A multifamily community located at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn. 5150 JB Drive Apartments is located in the Nashville MSA less than 30 minutes from downtown in the...
Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile and More Join 2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and more are set to headline the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, running Sept. 24 and 25. Returning for the eighth year to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, the festival boasts more than 30 daily cultural performances and artists, including Brittney Spencer, Butch Walker, Better Than Ezra, Dawes, Elle King, and more during the two-day festival.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
