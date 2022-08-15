Mrs. Blackburn has supported Trump and will continue this downward spiral until the end. For a senator that says she is for law and order, she sure sounds foolish trying to defend him now. 5th Amendment, no 5th Amendment, show it, don't show it. sent them all back in June, boxes of top secret documents removed in August; I can't keep up. When he says the dog ate the top secrets, I won't even try.
I think the search warrant execution was political targeting and will vote for Marsha when it's time.. I say that as a former cop, now retired.. also retired military unlike a few on this page that comment based on anger and hate..🤷♂️ I'm neither Democrat, nor Republican ..
Tennessee elected officials are a political joke and have been since they were elected.
