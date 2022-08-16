Read full article on original website
Canada's McTavish named MVP of world juniors
Canadian captain Mason McTavish was voted MVP of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship after he led the tournament with eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points in seven games. McTavish came up one point shy of tying the Canadian record, held by Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011).
NHL・
Johnson's OT winner leads Canada to gold-medal triumph over Finland
Canada hung on to claim gold at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, downing Finland 3-2 in the final on Saturday after Kent Johnson's overtime winner. The Canadians nearly collapsed after blowing a two-goal lead but redeemed themselves in three-on-three OT. Finland was millimeters away from winning in the extra...
Sweden sinks Czechia to take home bronze medal
Sweden will head home with a bronze medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship after defeating Czechia 3-1 in Saturday's third-place game. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, a 2021 first-round pick by the Minnesota Wild, was once again a star for Sweden, stopping 27 of 28 shots. He finishes the tournament with a sparkling .940 save percentage and a 1.62 goals against average in five games.
Canada cruises past Czechia to advance to gold-medal game
Canada is off to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship for the third year in a row after defeating Czechia 5-2 in the semifinal Friday. The Canadians will play Finland in the final at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Canada got the better of Suomi 6-3 on Monday during the round robin.
Finland to play Canada for gold after edging Sweden in semis
For the seventh time in the last nine tournaments, Finland or Canada will take home gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Finland squeaked by Sweden with a 1-0 win in the semifinal Friday. Suomi will now face Canada in the gold-medal game Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The two nations met earlier in the tournament, with Canada coming out on top 6-3.
Oregon’s first foray into Canada is a successful one
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team ventured up north into Canada for the start of a five-game exhibition tour and the Ducks managed to get the trip off to a nice start. In the first contest, Oregon overcame a slow start but eventually found its footing in a 102-48 win over McGill University in Quebec. Center Nate Bittle led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds and freshman forward Kel-El Ware made his unofficial debut with 17 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy, a transfer from Colorado and a native of Montreal, added 14 points. Quincy Guerrier, who is back for a fifth season, poured...
