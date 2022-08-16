The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team ventured up north into Canada for the start of a five-game exhibition tour and the Ducks managed to get the trip off to a nice start. In the first contest, Oregon overcame a slow start but eventually found its footing in a 102-48 win over McGill University in Quebec. Center Nate Bittle led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds and freshman forward Kel-El Ware made his unofficial debut with 17 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy, a transfer from Colorado and a native of Montreal, added 14 points. Quincy Guerrier, who is back for a fifth season, poured...

