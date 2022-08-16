ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury

It seems to happen every training camp, with one position getting hit incredibly hard by injuries. For the Green Bay Packers this year, it’s safety. When starter Darnell Savage injured a hamstring on Family Night two weeks away, Vernon Scott was elevated into the starting lineup. Since then, special-teams ace and No. 5 safety Dallin Leavitt, seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines also have went down with injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Suggs
Person
Ray Lewis
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?

The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
MLB
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on potentially re-signing Dansby Swanson

The Braves just made another internal splash by inking Michael Harris to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $72 million. The deal could potentially be up to ten years if the two club options are exercised. Atlanta has its core locked up for the foreseeable future, but there is one missing piece, who will be the shortstop over the next decade?
MLB
Yardbarker

Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Did Mitchell Trubisky want to sign with Giants over Steelers?

Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky spent the 2021 season as a backup with the Buffalo Bills after he flamed out as the Chicago Bears' starter. He then put pen to paper on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past March following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy