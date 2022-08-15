Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, discussed the power of education Thursday morning as part of the Sutherland Institute’s Congressional Series. Owens shared his plans and ideas to give the power in education to parents and students. He spoke to the crowd virtually after a last-minute change. Education today is very different from what Owens remembers from his childhood, he told the group, saying that “correct” American history isn’t being taught anymore.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO