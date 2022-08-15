ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Pyramid

Judge puts Utah ban on transgender kids in sports on hold

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year. Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Orem holds on for 21-14 win against Desert Pines

The Orem football team has been living dangerously so far in 2022. The Tigers escaped with a one-point win at East last week and on Friday, overcame numerous penalties. and a late fumble to emerge with a 21-14 victory against Desert Pines (Nevada) in Orem. Nursing that seven-point lead late...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

UVU Notebook: Tanuvasa, Dorius earn WAC volleyball honors

DENVER – The Utah Valley University volleyball team was selected to finish second in the WAC by fellow WAC coaches. Kazna Tanuvasa was named to her third preseason All-WAC team and was joined by first-time selection senior Tori Dorius. UVU has won the last two WAC Tournament titles and...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Anna Marie Mellor

Anna Marie Mellor, 86, of Lake Shore (Spanish Fork), Utah passed away on August 15th, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

Utah Lake Restoration Project called ‘not legally sound’ by state agency director

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration Project is once again facing scrutiny, this time from the director of Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The Utah Lake Restoration Project, a plan put forward by Lake Restoration Solutions, is a proposal to dredge Utah Lake in order to create man-made islands that the company has claimed would make the lake deeper, cleaner and healthier.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

20 Questions: Getting to know the Cougars with Lopini Katoa

BYU senior running back Lopini Katoa helped lead American Fork to the 5A state championship game in 2014. Can you think of anyone better to answer our “20 Questions” feature?. Katoa actually first committed to Oregon State in 2015 but after serving a church mission to Missouri opted...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Ila Joy Rosenlof

Ila Joy Rosenlof, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on August 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts names new GM

Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts has been without a general manager since the death of Paul Duerden, who helped open the center, in April. Duerden came from the Brigham Young University and, for 15 years, worked side-by-side with Pam Cluff. This week, she officially stepped into Duerden’s shoes as the general manager of the arts facility.
Pyramid

Allegiant Air takes first flight from Provo to Las Vegas

They have been flying out of Provo since 2013, but Thursday marks two new and important routes for Allegiant Air. On Thursday, Allegiant will begin nonstop service from Provo to Las Vegas and San Diego. To celebrate the flights Allegiant will have giveaways, gifts and photo opportunities with an Elvis impersonator.
Pyramid

Kent Blaine McKell

Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Sterling Hill

Sterling Cornaby Hill, 78, lived the definition of his name. Born Jan. 16, 1944 in Payson, UT to LeRoy and Eva Cornaby Hill, he left Earth August 10, 2022 better for having been here. Sterling brightened areas of Utah County and San Jose, CA during his life. He is remembered...
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

John Boyd Deuel

John Boyd Deuel was born to Carrol “HOOT” and Beth Rasmussen Deuel on May 16th 1942 in Payson Utah. He lived and raised hell in Santaquin for 80 years. John married the love of his life, Jeneil Badham, on January 21, 1961. Jeneil was very patient and tolerant as they raised 2 boys in Santaquin. He enjoyed a successful career as an expert welder for Keigley Quarry.
SANTAQUIN, UT
Pyramid

Provo Pride cancels 2022 festival over financing woes

On Tuesday evening, the Facebook account for the Provo Pride festival changed its banner, announcing that the event had been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at Memorial Park in Provo after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “I’m sad to have to let you know that...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Owens talks about the power of education in congressional series

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, discussed the power of education Thursday morning as part of the Sutherland Institute’s Congressional Series. Owens shared his plans and ideas to give the power in education to parents and students. He spoke to the crowd virtually after a last-minute change. Education today is very different from what Owens remembers from his childhood, he told the group, saying that “correct” American history isn’t being taught anymore.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Robert (Bob) Maughan

Robert (Bob) Maughan passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born July 21, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Paul and Ruth Maughan. He was the baby of the family and, according to his three siblings, he was treated as such by his parents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pyramid

Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park

The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Spry Come Together Rock Festival in Orem features new car show this weekend

The Spry Come Together Rock Festival is taking over Orem on Friday and Saturday at the Orem City Center Park. The festival is run by the Utah Live Concerts Foundation. It begins Friday at 2-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. ULCF co-founder John Pilmer is excited about the addition of a classic car show that will be near the festival festivities Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
OREM, UT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

