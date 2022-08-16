Read full article on original website
Minot State football “starting to become an older team,” with new turf and assistant coaches
MINOT, N.D. - There’s brand new turf at Herb Parker Stadium. “It’s nice, there’s a lot more rubber pellets than what the old turf showed us,” said head coach Mike Aldrich. The Beavers football team have three new assistant coaches. “Coaches come and go all the...
North Dakota Swimmer of the Year Grant Schaeffer announces commitment to Nebraska-Omaha
MINOT, N.D. - Grant Schaeffer is going from a Magician to a Maverick. The 2022 North Dakota Swimmer of the Year announced he will attend University of Nebraska at Omaha Thursday morning. He moves into his dorm on campus this week along with Magi-turned-Maverick divers Bella Price and Cody Kranz.
New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Norsk Hostfest has new entertainment lined up to replace performances by Toby Keith and Lady A. Event officials said Clint Black with Phil Vasser will take the stage September 29th. Daniel O’Donnell will perform at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Dierks Bentley is now scheduled...
Remains of North Dakota soldier killed during World War II returned to the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The remains of Army Pfc. Robert L. Alexander, of Tolley, North Dakota, were positively identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on June 21st, 2022. Tolley was 27 years old when he was killed in action in Saipan in the Mariana Islands on July 7,...
Minot changes downtown intersections
MINOT, N.D. - Three intersections in downtown Minot are being made four way stops after recent changes from the city. They’ll be adjusting the intersection at Main Street S and 1st Ave, Main Street and 3rd Avenue, as well as 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. City staff list a number of reasons why it’s necessary like low visibility and how busy the intersections are.
