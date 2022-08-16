ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Norsk Hostfest has new entertainment lined up to replace performances by Toby Keith and Lady A. Event officials said Clint Black with Phil Vasser will take the stage September 29th. Daniel O’Donnell will perform at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Dierks Bentley is now scheduled...
Minot changes downtown intersections

MINOT, N.D. - Three intersections in downtown Minot are being made four way stops after recent changes from the city. They’ll be adjusting the intersection at Main Street S and 1st Ave, Main Street and 3rd Avenue, as well as 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. City staff list a number of reasons why it’s necessary like low visibility and how busy the intersections are.
