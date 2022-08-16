MINOT, N.D. - Three intersections in downtown Minot are being made four way stops after recent changes from the city. They’ll be adjusting the intersection at Main Street S and 1st Ave, Main Street and 3rd Avenue, as well as 1st Street and 2nd Avenue. City staff list a number of reasons why it’s necessary like low visibility and how busy the intersections are.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO