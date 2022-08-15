Read full article on original website
whitewaterbanner.com
New WW Fire/EMS Costs Resurface University Cost Share Issue
The city of Whitewater’s recent decision to absorb city Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as a beefed up full-time city department with paid-on-premise EMS staff brings into greater focus the declining State of Wisconsin share of untaxed service costs that university communities like Whitewater have to absorb. University...
Bev Bonge-Ganser Recognized for 10 Years of Service as Bethel House President
On August 8, 2022, Bev Bonge-Ganser was recognized for her 10 years of service as President of Bethel House, Inc. Ron Binning, President of the Whitewater Rotary Club, presented her with a Certificate of Recognition and Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper presented her with a Municipal Commendation. Bethel House is...
Whitewater Students Build Sheds, Learn Key Skills Over the Summer
Editor’s note: The following was provided by the Whitewater Unified School District. On August 13, the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD) donated two student-built sheds to community members as part of the Whitewater Builds program. The program, developed and led by Tony Saverine in partnership with the district, allows high school students to learn hands-on skills by building sheds during summer school. This was the program’s first year.
JV Tennis Hosts Annual Invitational
For the Whitewater High School JV Girls’ Tennis Team, pink shirts and tennis balls were the color of choice in hosting the Whitewater JV Invitational Tournament. The event was held at the tennis courts of Whitewater High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on August 19. Participating in the tournament this year were teams from East Troy, Hartford Union, Beloit Memorial, Jefferson, Lodi, Union Grove, and Westosha Central High School.
Obituary: Dr. Richard Francis James, 78
Dr. Richard Francis James, 78, passed August 18 at Glenwood. He was born August 2, 1944, to Dr. Carl and Frances James in Eureka, Kansas. He had an idyllic childhood building race cars and hunting on the James farm and in Western Kansas. He was president of his 1962 high school senior class, and he presided over class reunions through 2017. He enrolled at Emporia State University and was president of the Sig Taus. In June of 1966, he enlisted in the Air Force. He was promoted to sergeant and named munitions and maintenance man of the month. His tour included Vietnam, Korea, and Japan where he built and loaded bombs. After his discharge, he completed his bachelor’s degree. He was then hired by the newly opened Shawnee Mission NW High School in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1974, Kansas named him Outstanding Young Educator. After earning his master’s degree, he resigned his position at Shawnee Mission but continued to attend reunions of the original faculty. He then began his doctoral program at Northern Illinois University where he met Marcia when she joined the program in 1976. He received the Lyle Maxwell Award while at Northern. After marrying Marcia, he accepted a tenure-track position at UW-Whitewater. He received the college and university service awards for his prairie reconstruction efforts. He and Marcia received the Vocational Instructional Materials Award at a national convention after they authored Microcomputer Applications in Business. He also received the Freedoms Foundation’s Leavey Award for his two-day Mini Business World experience where business people, teachers, and students would work together to create a business. The Wisconsin Business Education Association recognized him as their Outstanding Postsecondary Educator in 2002. Finally, Rich helped bring the Programs of Excellence Award to UW-Whitewater three times! He sang in First English Lutheran Church choir and played baritone in Fort Atkinson’s Community Band for 25 years. He played golf and made wine with many friends. He and Marcia traveled extensively. He participated in two Badger Honor Flights. He is the original owner of a 1964 Corvette, which was driven in the Whitewater Fourth of July parade from 1979-2019. He continued to hunt, oversee his Kansas farmland while being dad to Griffin (Katie) and Logan and grandad to Canon and Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and six Brittany spaniels. He is also survived by his sister and many nieces, nephews, and former students. Marcia and sons would like to thank the staff at Glenwood, Agrace Hospice, Dee Simon, fellow golfers and Pastor Wendt, who faithfully visited.
