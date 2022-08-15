Read full article on original website
2nd man charged in Gurnee Mills shooting that killed 26-year-old man from Zion, police say
A second man has been for a fatal shooting in a Gurnee Mills shopping mall parking lot last November, police said Friday.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in shooting death of Zion man in parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall
GURNEE, Ill. - A second man involved in the murder of a Zion man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall last year was arrested Friday in the suburbs, police said. The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, died...
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
WGNtv.com
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom
He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.
fox32chicago.com
Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
Student at north suburban high school detained after being found with loaded gun
A student at a north suburban school was detained yesterday after being found with a loaded gun. Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School officials about a student with a possible weapon in the building.
Man charged for ramming car into Crystal Lake house and paralyzing homeowner
A Crystal Lake man faces charges for plowing his car into a home and critically injuring the homeowner. 27-year-old Connor Kirkpartrick has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
fox32chicago.com
Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend
DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
cwbchicago.com
Man who allegedly committed murder while on felony bail also committed two carjackings, federal prosecutors allege
Federal prosecutors said Friday that a man awaiting trial for a 2020 murder in Chicago also carjacked two vehicles in the suburbs days before the killing. At the time of the alleged crimes, Maverick Cela was free on a recognizance bond for a pending felony stolen motor vehicle case. We...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
Wauconda High School student taken into custody after loaded handgun found, police say
Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School administration about a student with a possible weapon in the building.
wjol.com
Shorewood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Joliet McDondald's Rt. 59 (WJOL News) Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a Tuesday morning bank robbery. On Wednesday morning just after 9:00 am the Joliet Police Department contacted Shorewood Police stating that an off-duty officer spotted a person fitting the description of the suspect in the bank robbery at Shorewood Bank & Trust on Tuesday. The suspect had an electric bicycle, clothing, and a backpack that match those seen on video captured on various cameras surrounding the area of the bank. Joliet Police responded to the McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59 in Joliet and set up a perimeter. As the suspect exited the restaurant he was taken into custody without incident by both Joliet and Shorewood Police.
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
CBS News
Antioch man convicted of intent to distribute 55 bags of heroin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Antioch man was convicted of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and other charges, on Tuesday after he was found with dozens of bags of heroin last year. Derek Schwantner, 33, was found guilty of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession...
2 found dead, 1 critical in alley in suspected Lakeview overdose incident: CPD, CFD
Two men were found dead and a woman needed to be rushed to the hospital Thursday morning.
