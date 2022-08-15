ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

goforesters.com

Monse Figueroa to Take On Administrative Role in Athletic Department

Lake Forest College Director of Athletics Nicki Pieart recently announced that Athletic Facilities Assistant Monse Figueroa will transition to a new role within the department and will now serve as the F.A.N. Club and Athletic Programming Coordinator. Figueroa joined the staff in November of 2020 and, in the last two...
LAKE FOREST, IL
bvmsports.com

Michigan WR AJ Henning signs NIL deal with White Sox

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (BVM) – University of Michigan junior wide receiver AJ Henning is an Illinois kid through and through. Growing up in Frankfort, Illinois, Henning excelled on the gridiron for Lincoln-Way East High School where he helped the Griffins to two state titles including an undefeated campaign during his senior year in 2019. This made Henning one of the most endearing Illinois–born players in the country, regardless of sport, and one of his home state MLB teams took notice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
harborcountry-news.com

Andre Dawson pays a visit to New Buffalo Sports Card Shop

NEW BUFFALO — Chicago Cubs fans in New Buffalo were in a mood to party (almost) like it was 2016 on Friday, Aug. 12, when Hall-of-Fame baseball player Andre Dawson paid a visit to The Sports Card Shop at 18853 U.S 12. Rex Gotcher (who runs The Sports Card...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
letsbeardown.com

8-YEAR-OLD KID RUNS ON FIELD DURING WHITE SOX GAME IN CHICAGO

Usually when a fan storm a field, the security guards are not shy about using brutal force to tackle the adult. However, during yesterday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, it was a little different. This time, instead of a normal drunk fan running on the field, it was an 8-year-old boy.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts

Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent Newspapers

End of an era

Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
VILLA PARK, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
959theriver.com

Local Drumline DESTROYED IT on AGT Live Show, Among Favorites to Win It All

The Pack drumline, whom I talked about before on this very website, just blew up the world again with their performance on Tuesday night!. As you can hear in the video above, Simon believes they have the passion and talent to win it all, but as you hear Howie say, they have a lot of competition.
Maryland Daily Record

Robert Townsend Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois (United States) Siblings: Samuel Townsend, William Townsend, David Townsend, Solomon Townsend. Kids/Children Name: Skye Townsend, Isaiah Townsend, Sierra Townsend, Grace Townsend. Profession: Actor, Comedian, writer, and director. Net Worth: $3 million. Last Updated: August 2022. Robert Townsend is one of the most popular names in the...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s back with ‘hellhole’

SPRINGFIELD — Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, returned to calling Chicago a “hellhole” of a town Thursday during Republicans’ rally at the Illinois State Fair. "Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx. Starting with JB...
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Story Of Frank Cullotta, The Chicago Gangster Who Turned Informant And Helped Inspire Casino

Frank Cullotta was a ruthless burglar and hitman who eventually turned informant on his partner in Las Vegas — and later advised Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino. One of the most infamous members of the Chicago Outfit and the Hole in the Wall Gang burglary ring, mobster Frank Cullotta also ended up providing law enforcement with key information on the mob’s activities in Vegas — and was one of the primary sources for the legendary book-turned-movie Casino.
CHICAGO, IL

