ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Shots fired in downtown DC near White House, National Mall: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile and two adults have been detained by officers after shots were fired early Friday morning in downtown D.C. near the National Mall and the White House. The shots were reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue. Officers say they recovered...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

D.C.'s “new” neighborhoods, and how they came to be

For those of us who’ve called D.C. home for a decade or more, it sometimes feels as if we’re living in an entirely new city. The leafy Southwest quadrant used to feel off the grid to many Washingtonians, prized by members of Congress and a couple of Supreme Court justices who wanted to stay out of the spotlight. Today the neighborhood is home to Arena Stage’s cutting-edge architecture and a mini city-within-a-city along the waterfront at The Wharf.
WASHINGTON, DC
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC

For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Navy Yard, DC
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area

Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Us Capitol#Ne Capitol Hill#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Federal City#Food Drink#Navy
Washington Examiner

DC complains as city overrun with rats

The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WUSA

DJ QuickSilva added to Ben's Chili Bowl Wall of Fame

WASHINGTON — One of the District's biggest DJs has a new home at a D.C. institution. Roberto "DJ Quicksilva" Silva has had a lot of success in his business. He's been named the No. 1 DJ in D.C. and ranked as the No. 12 DJ in the United States by The Source magazine.
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

The To Do List: Week of August 19, 2022

Cheers to the weekend! Carry that fabulous energy throughout the week and find something fun to do every day:. Starting TODAY at the Miracle Theater and from the comfort of your couch, the DC Black Film Festival highlights and amplifies Black and Afro descending filmmakers and storytellers. Learn more at their website here. For schedules and tickets, click here.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Barry Farm redevelopment to start construction on first new building

The Asberry will start construction in September, aimed at housing seniors. The Barry Farms redevelopment team will start construction in September on The Asberry, a mixed-use, 108-unit senior apartment complex, and commercial center. The complex will be available for former Barry Farm residents aged 55 and older and other seniors making between 30 and 80% of the area median income. (Colleen Grablick / DCist, Tristan Navera / Washington Business Journal)
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 8, 2022 to Monday, August 15, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 8, 2022, through Monday, August 15, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 77 firearms in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”

Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced for role in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to probation for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Jacob Fracker was sentenced August 16 to one year of probation, with the first 59 days being confined at home. He also must do 120 days of community service during the probation period.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy