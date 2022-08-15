Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Shots fired in downtown DC near White House, National Mall: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile and two adults have been detained by officers after shots were fired early Friday morning in downtown D.C. near the National Mall and the White House. The shots were reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue. Officers say they recovered...
D.C.'s “new” neighborhoods, and how they came to be
For those of us who’ve called D.C. home for a decade or more, it sometimes feels as if we’re living in an entirely new city. The leafy Southwest quadrant used to feel off the grid to many Washingtonians, prized by members of Congress and a couple of Supreme Court justices who wanted to stay out of the spotlight. Today the neighborhood is home to Arena Stage’s cutting-edge architecture and a mini city-within-a-city along the waterfront at The Wharf.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
Shots fired on the National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
'There would have been a blood bath' | Maine man charged in Capitol attack has second day in court
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, Maine, had his second day in court Wednesday facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Prosecutors representing the U.S. government rested their case alleging 11 criminal counts including six felony charges...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
NBC Washington
‘Not Gonna Waste My Second Chance': Woman Who Survived DC Lightning Strike Shares Story
The only person to survive after a bolt of lightning struck four people near the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month is sharing her story. Just two weeks ago, doctors weren’t sure if Amber Escudero-Kontostathis would survive the lightning strike. But they now say she is making...
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Jeffery Mascott, CEO of the public-relations agency Adefero, and Jennifer Mascott, assistant law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. Listed: $5,995,000. Sold: $6,000,000. Days on market: 5. Where: Chevy Chase. Style: Victorian. Bragging points: Built in 1893, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms,...
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
Two shot in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives at the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a double...
WUSA
DJ QuickSilva added to Ben's Chili Bowl Wall of Fame
WASHINGTON — One of the District's biggest DJs has a new home at a D.C. institution. Roberto "DJ Quicksilva" Silva has had a lot of success in his business. He's been named the No. 1 DJ in D.C. and ranked as the No. 12 DJ in the United States by The Source magazine.
thehillishome.com
The To Do List: Week of August 19, 2022
Cheers to the weekend! Carry that fabulous energy throughout the week and find something fun to do every day:. Starting TODAY at the Miracle Theater and from the comfort of your couch, the DC Black Film Festival highlights and amplifies Black and Afro descending filmmakers and storytellers. Learn more at their website here. For schedules and tickets, click here.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Barry Farm redevelopment to start construction on first new building
The Asberry will start construction in September, aimed at housing seniors. The Barry Farms redevelopment team will start construction in September on The Asberry, a mixed-use, 108-unit senior apartment complex, and commercial center. The complex will be available for former Barry Farm residents aged 55 and older and other seniors making between 30 and 80% of the area median income. (Colleen Grablick / DCist, Tristan Navera / Washington Business Journal)
mpdc.dc.gov
MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 8, 2022 to Monday, August 15, 2022
Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 8, 2022, through Monday, August 15, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 77 firearms in the District of Columbia.
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
WDBJ7.com
Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced for role in DC riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to probation for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Jacob Fracker was sentenced August 16 to one year of probation, with the first 59 days being confined at home. He also must do 120 days of community service during the probation period.
