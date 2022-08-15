ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bristol, RI
independentri.com

All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees

Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card

A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

McKee to sign series of bills aimed at supporting Rhode Island seniors

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LOGAN DUPONT – SEEKONK, MASSACHUSETTS

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – A Seekonk, Massachusetts, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
SEEKONK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
ATTLEBORO, MA

