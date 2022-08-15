Read full article on original website
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
travelnowsmart.com
Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
ABC6.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
johnstonsunrise.net
‘For a person who bore such a heavy burden, he seemed to not have a personal care in the world.’
He was the driving force. The inspiration. The ultimate friend. In an effort to repay the favor, a small crew of devoted volunteers will once again pull off the annual Matt and Grace Golf Tournament, named in honor of Johnston native Matthew DiIorio. The event raises money for the Friedreich’s...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
ABC6.com
McKee to sign series of bills aimed at supporting Rhode Island seniors
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
mybackyardnews.com
LOGAN DUPONT – SEEKONK, MASSACHUSETTS
TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – A Seekonk, Massachusetts, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
ecori.org
Mayflower Wind Claims Effects of Buried Cable Under Sakonnet River Would be Minimal
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — An offshore wind developer assured Aquidneck Island residents Tuesday night they would experience minimal disruptions from a proposal to bury an export cable along Boyds Lane into Mount Hope Bay. The project is part of a proposed wind facility by Mayflower Wind LLC in a leased...
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
ABC6.com
Providence Journal remembers retired writer who fell from bridge in Milwaukee
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Journal said Tuesday that a man who tragically died after falling off a bridge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wrote for the paper. Richard Dujardin, 77, was crossing the bridge Monday when it suddenly began to rise when he was halfway across. Milwaukee authorities believe...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
Gorbea argues new poll shows 2-way race for governor; Foulkes pushes back
Both Democrats are seeking to wrest the party nomination from Dan McKee, who holds a narrow lead in the new 12 News/RWU poll.
fieldofschemes.com
Plague of minor-league soccer stadium subsidy demands reaches pandemic proportions
Oh hey, USL press release about the ill-fated Pawtucket soccer stadium project, which utterly fails to mention either the metastasizing public costs or the fact that Rhode Island voters now oppose funding it by a 44-35% margin. Anything else in there of actual interest?. Tidewater Landing becomes one of five...
