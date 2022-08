The HBCU football season is just around the corner with not one but two games in Week 0, or, for those of you clueless, Aug. 27. The MEAC-SWAC Challenge officially opens the entire football season by one hour. The matchup between Howard and Alabama State kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The SWAC is looking to break a two-year losing streak. The Challenge was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The MEAC has an 11-4 overall record.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO