It’s fair to say that Ryan McMahon didn’t deserve to be given an error for this play. On Sunday, in the early stages of the Colorado Rockies game against the San Francisco Giants, something peculiar happened. At the top of the second, Thairo Estrada knocked a bouncing grounder to third, which McMahon was in perfect position to grab and make the throw to first for the out.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 MINUTES AGO