ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockies’ Ryan McMahon unfairly earns fielding error after the ball goes right through his glove

It’s fair to say that Ryan McMahon didn’t deserve to be given an error for this play. On Sunday, in the early stages of the Colorado Rockies game against the San Francisco Giants, something peculiar happened. At the top of the second, Thairo Estrada knocked a bouncing grounder to third, which McMahon was in perfect position to grab and make the throw to first for the out.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy