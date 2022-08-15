ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Mabelvale Cutoff Homicide

Little Rock, Arkansas
 5 days ago

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Southwest patrol officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a ‘shooting just occurred’ call at the Valero gas station located at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff.  Officers arrived and discovered two black males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. MEMS and Rescue responded and pronounced one victim dead at the scene.  The other victim, later identified as Alexis Oliver, 46, of Little Rock, was transported to UAMS where he was listed in critical condition. Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit arrived on scene and began an investigation while also obtaining video surveillance which allowed detectives to develop a suspect and the vehicle he was driving.  That suspect, Davis Lamont Jones of Little Rock, was later taken into custody by the Arkansas State Police and transported to the Major Crimes Division. Subsequently, the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes-Benz, was towed to the Crime Scene Bay. The Coroner later responded and transported the unidentified victim to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and positive identification. 

Detectives then returned to Major Crimes and interviewed witnesses. Mr. Jones was complaining of pain, MEMS responded and Mr. Jones became combative and struck one of the MEMS personnel. Due to Mr. Jones being combative, no statement was obtained at the time. However, Mr. Jones was charged with Capital Murder, Criminal attempt-Capital Murder, Possession of a firearm by certain persons and battery 2nd. He was then transported to PCRJ. This investigation is ongoing and occurred in the Southwest Division.

To view the incident report for this homicide, click here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Cutoff#Violent Crime#Valero#Uams#The Arkansas State Police#The Major Crimes Division#Mercedes Benz#Major Crimes#Mems#Capital Murder
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy