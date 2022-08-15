Mabelvale Cutoff Homicide

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Southwest patrol officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a ‘shooting just occurred’ call at the Valero gas station located at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff. Officers arrived and discovered two black males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. MEMS and Rescue responded and pronounced one victim dead at the scene. The other victim, later identified as Alexis Oliver, 46, of Little Rock, was transported to UAMS where he was listed in critical condition. Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit arrived on scene and began an investigation while also obtaining video surveillance which allowed detectives to develop a suspect and the vehicle he was driving. That suspect, Davis Lamont Jones of Little Rock, was later taken into custody by the Arkansas State Police and transported to the Major Crimes Division. Subsequently, the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes-Benz, was towed to the Crime Scene Bay. The Coroner later responded and transported the unidentified victim to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and positive identification.

Detectives then returned to Major Crimes and interviewed witnesses. Mr. Jones was complaining of pain, MEMS responded and Mr. Jones became combative and struck one of the MEMS personnel. Due to Mr. Jones being combative, no statement was obtained at the time. However, Mr. Jones was charged with Capital Murder, Criminal attempt-Capital Murder, Possession of a firearm by certain persons and battery 2nd. He was then transported to PCRJ. This investigation is ongoing and occurred in the Southwest Division.

To view the incident report for this homicide, click here