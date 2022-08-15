ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

‘Alien-Like’ Debris Found Scattered on Farm, Authorities Say It’s From Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket

All the way in New South Wales, Australia – a piece of an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket made its way to a farmer’s sheep pasture. It seemed like something out of the beginning of an alien movie, but it wasn’t science fiction. The little charred bits of the rocket came crashing down as locals looked for answers. You never know what might be outdoors, even falling space debris can show up at any moment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System

Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad

Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Bezos#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Rockets#Blue Origin#European#Stena Line#Offshore Inland Marine
scitechdaily.com

Moon Discovered Around Asteroid Polymele by NASA’s Lucy Team

Even before its launch in October 2021, NASA’s Lucy mission was already on course to break records by visiting more asteroids than any previous mission. Now, the mission can add one more asteroid to the list, after a surprise result from a long-running observation campaign. Lucy’s science team discovered...
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

Skyrora completes second stage static fire test of its flagship rocket

Skyrora is one of a number of small launch companies based in the United Kingdom and Europe, each hoping to compete in these countries’ burgeoning commercial space sectors. According to Skyrora COO Lee Rosen, whose career spans a 23-year tenure with the U.S. Air Force and an 11-year stint at SpaceX, this test sets Skyrora apart from its competitors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

