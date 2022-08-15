Read full article on original website
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit
Here's the truth about how Elon Musk has launched thousands of satellites into orbit around Earth, and plans to launch thousands more, soon.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning. ULA sent the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 into orbit on its Atlas V rocket just after 6:30 a.m. EDT. SBIRS GEO-6...
‘Alien-Like’ Debris Found Scattered on Farm, Authorities Say It’s From Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket
All the way in New South Wales, Australia – a piece of an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket made its way to a farmer’s sheep pasture. It seemed like something out of the beginning of an alien movie, but it wasn’t science fiction. The little charred bits of the rocket came crashing down as locals looked for answers. You never know what might be outdoors, even falling space debris can show up at any moment.
NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
Aug 16 (Reuters) - NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
Northrop Grumman chooses Firefly for its Antares rocket to replace the Russian engines
The firms will develop a fully domestic version of the Antares rocket. No details have been given on the financing of the deal. No details have been given about what the new rocket will look like. It’s been a busy time for U.S. space company Northrop Grumman. In December of...
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
BBC
Artemis: Nasa readies giant Moon rocket for maiden flight
The American space agency Nasa has rolled out its giant new Moon rocket to prepare it for a maiden flight. Known as the Space Launch System (SLS), the vehicle was moved to Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the expected lift-off on 29 August. The...
Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad
Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
Digital Trends
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch
The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
Australian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
How do you identify a piece of space debris that’s partially burned up on re-entry before falling down to Earth like a comet? It turns out that, in the case of a piece of SpaceX’s Crew-1 capsule that recently came crashing down onto a sheep field in Australia, it wasn’t too hard at all.
NASA's Lucy mission discovers a small moon orbiting a Trojan asteroid
The Lucy spacecraft hasn't even reached its first target, and the team is already making discoveries.
NASA's SLS moon rocket heads for launch pad and end-of-month maiden flight
NASA's $4.1 billion Space Launch System moon rocket was hauled out of the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building Tuesday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 4.2-mile overnight trip to pad 39B, setting the stage for a long-awaited maiden flight to send an unpiloted Orion deep space crew ship on a voyage around the moon.
scitechdaily.com
Moon Discovered Around Asteroid Polymele by NASA’s Lucy Team
Even before its launch in October 2021, NASA’s Lucy mission was already on course to break records by visiting more asteroids than any previous mission. Now, the mission can add one more asteroid to the list, after a surprise result from a long-running observation campaign. Lucy’s science team discovered...
TechCrunch
Skyrora completes second stage static fire test of its flagship rocket
Skyrora is one of a number of small launch companies based in the United Kingdom and Europe, each hoping to compete in these countries’ burgeoning commercial space sectors. According to Skyrora COO Lee Rosen, whose career spans a 23-year tenure with the U.S. Air Force and an 11-year stint at SpaceX, this test sets Skyrora apart from its competitors.
Symbolic baton rides with NASA Artemis 1 rocket on rollout for launch
The baton passing is a new NASA tradition created for the Artemis 1 mission. A small metal rod joined NASA's new moon-bound rocket for an overnight move to the launch pad on Tuesday (Aug. 16), serving as a symbolic marker for the milestone event. The logo-adorned golden baton (opens in...
DART asteroid mission: NASA's first planetary defense spacecraft
NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission is the first-ever space mission designed to test planetary defense technologies in asteroid deflection.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon megarocket faces final test before rolling out for launch
Engineers are testing a system designed to destroy NASA's massive Space Launch System moon rocket in case of a launch emergency.
