bladenonline.com

Football: South Columbus 34, West Bladen 7
BLADENBORO — West Bladen had moved the ball to the 3-yard line late in the second quarter and appeared on the verge of pulling within a touchdown Thursday night in its season opener against South Columbus. The Knights fumbled on the next play. South Columbus then marched 92 yards...
JV Football: Wallace-Rose Hill 54, East Bladen 8
WALLACE- Wallace-Rose Hill defeated East Bladen 54-8 Thursday night in the non-conference jayvee football season opener for both teams. Tevin McLean ran for the Eagle touchdown and caught a pass for the 2-point conversion. The Eagle jayvees will host South Columbus Thursday night at 6:30.
Volleyball: South Columbus 3, East Bladen 0
TABOR CITY – South Columbus defeated East Bladen 3-0 Thursday night in non-conference volleyball action by set scores of 25-17, 26-24 and 25-18. Senior AnnaGrey Heustess pounded in 6 kills, 3 blocks and had 5 digs for East Bladen. Senior Acee Campbell slammed in 4 kills, 2 blocks and recorded 7 digs. Senior Trinity Cromartie knocked in 4 kills, 1 ace and came up with 5 digs.
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago
• Bladen County Commissioners approved a $5,000 grant to the Elizabethtown Rescue Squad for a new building. • Bladen County has been allocated more than $61,000 for three secondary road construction projects. • Construction began on East Bladen High School’s football field house. • Two break-ins were reported at...
Couch Potato: Can The 80% Prediction Record Be Broken?
East Bladen begins its challenging nonconference football schedule tonight in Teachey against Wallace-Rose Hill. At least that’s the plan, weather permitting. Couch Potato also begins its challenge to correctly predict every game this season … yeah … right … like that’s going to happen. Like...
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Aug. 20:. 1. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Today, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown. If interested in participating, email aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com. (READ MORE) 2. Community Ag Day: Today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC...
Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinics Serving Bladen County
Starting Monday, August 22, Coastal Horizons will be providing Mobile Clinics that will serve Bladen, Columbus, and Brunswick Counties. Their Mobile Clinics will vary in location based on the day. The schedule will be included in this segment along with their services that include:. Assessments for Substance Use and Mental...
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
The Bladen County Gardeners Presents Scholarship
The Bladen County Gardeners (formally the Bladen Master Gardeners) are pleased to present Ms. Kayla Norris a $750 scholarship to attend a college or university and major in an agriculture-related program. This scholarship is funded from our annual plant sale each spring. Kayla has met all criteria in earning this...
Bladen Recreation Soccer Registration Extended Until Sept. 2
Registration for Bladen Recreation’s fall soccer program has been extended until Sept. 2 for ages 5 through 14. Registration for Tot soccer has closed. Online registration is preferred. Click here to register online. Players also can register at Bladen County Recreation’s King Street office. For more information call 910-862-6770....
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Aug. 19:. 1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through today. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. ) 2. Community Ag Day: Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC 87 West, Tar Heel. Vendors, activities, food....
Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County
Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 18:. 1. Hydrangea Adult Paint Class Fundraiser: Today, 6 p.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Friends of The Library. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Prepares for New School Year
“I’m glad we were able to have this training and prepare our SROs for the new school year,” Sheriff McVicker stated at the Oath of Officer Ceremony held earlier this week. Corporal Linda B. Jacobs explained there is one First Sergeant and two Corporals on the SRO Squad...
Begin the Conversation about the Elephant in the Room
On Monday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., there will be a free community workshop for everyone 60 years old and up. Sponsored by http://www.begintheconversation.org, they want to face the elephant in the room because we all know anything can happen, so they want everyone to plan accordingly. The main focus of this gathering is to address and learn about:
Product Spotlight – J & D’s Beauty & Apparel
We’re back with the Product Spotlight, and this week, we went to J & D’s Beauty & Apparel and spoke with co-owner Janice Davis. She gave us information about her business and its awesome things. J & D’s Beauty and Apparel is a family-owned business that has been open for more than ten years, where you can find all your formal wear needs and more.
