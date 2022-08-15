Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies. Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
All your Overwatch skins and cosmetics carry into Overwatch 2, Blizzard reaffirms
Starting today, players can merge their accounts across platforms to bring all progression and cosmetics into the new game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August
It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
dotesports.com
League community angered by Riot’s response to bug during KT Rolster game
A bug in League of Legends caused a controversial pause to occur in an LCK playoff game. The most recent bug has impacted the League item shop, endangering the competitive integrity of the MOBA. About 30 minutes into game two of a match between DWG KIA and KT Rolster, KT paused the game for 45 minutes when Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram attempted to purchase and then refund an item.
Police Pull Over Twitch Streamer, Chat Plays Nonstop Fart Noises
When you’re streaming, pretty much anything can happen - it’s kind of the point. Whether it’s a gaming stream or one of the increasingly popular real-life ones, there’s a level of unpredictability there which can put streamers into all sorts of situations, many of which can be pretty funny.
Why Some Fans Think Call Of Duty Is Ripping Off Dr Disrespect's Deadrop
Dr. Disrespect's games studio, Midnight Society, has found itself at the center of another controversy. But this time, gamers are flocking to defend the studio rather than attack it. For the uninitiated, Midnight Society is a newly formed studio led by Dr Disrespect that consists of a small team of industry veterans. And the studio's first major project is a first-person vertical extraction game in the style of "Escape from Tarkov," titled "Deadrop."
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date apparently leaked
The sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s uber-popular battle royale game, is apparently right around the corner. Based on a supposed leak of Activision Blizzard games World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and CoD, the release date for Warzone 2 is set for Nov. 16. The screengrab that was leaked lists Warzone 2’s global launch for 12pm CT on Wednesday, Nov. 16, a few weeks after the Oct. 28 global launch of Modern Warfare II, which is listed as COD Cortez in the screengrab.
dotesports.com
PGL Arlington 2022 becomes second most-viewed Major in Dota 2 history
Dota 2 returned to North America with a major event after a long time. The Arlington Major featured the best eighteen teams from all around the world in a final LAN event before the International 2022 (TI). With multiple teams’ TI invites depending on their performance in the event, it...
dotesports.com
How to change which Overwatch accounts are linked together
Soon, Overwatch 2 will be in the hands of the players, and with it comes cross-progression, a feature that players have been asking for since Overwatch launched on multiple platforms. Now, players are finally getting cross-progression, and they can even merge multiple accounts together. Players can merge multiple Overwatch accounts...
The Secrets To A Super Organized Inbox
Experts share their advice for taking control over your email and living free from digital clutter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone servers experiencing issues, Raven and Sledgehammer report
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are experiencing issues with their servers, according to Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games. The developing studios each announced on Twitter they were aware of players being unable to connect to the Vanguard and Warzone servers. The studios said they will provide players with an update on the situation when they can.
Android Central
Best battle royales for Android 2022
Battle royale is one of the most popular gaming genres, but it can be hard to decide what games are worth playing. These are the best Android titles that let you compete wherever you are.
What new things are in Save the World after Fortnite’s v21.40 patch
Save the World has new some things for Fortnite fans. Fortnite fans got a new update that will hopefully help the franchise cruise to the close of the summer on a high note. Fortnite’s Battle Royale got the huge Dragon Ball update that fans have long been hoping for since it was leaked a few weeks ago. Now, that’s not going to be coming to Save the World but for players engaged in Fortnite’s single-player game, there are still some things to get your hands on.
ComicBook
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
dotesports.com
Lucky fans buy FIFA 23 for 6 cents—and EA is going to honor the purchase
Sometimes but very rarely, a glitch on a retailer’s site allows players to pick up a game for dirt cheap. And exactly that happened when a few lucky players bought FIFA 23 for just 6 cents. The Epic Games Store in India accidentally allowed its users to pre-purchase the...
FIFA・
IGN
Crash Bandicoot Developer Seemingly Teasing a New Game (That Probably Isn't Call of Duty)
Activision’s Crash Bandicoot developer, Toys For Bob, is seemingly working on something new. The company recently released the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy before getting to work on the well-received Crash Bandicoot 4. But, as with most of Activision’s studios, Toys For Bob was drafted in to work on...
dotesports.com
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
dotesports.com
Prime Gaming members can get 3 free Overwatch loot boxes
Blizzard has announced that Overwatch players can receive three free standard loot boxes as part of a promotion with Prime Gaming. To obtain the loot boxes, players will need to be active Prime Gaming subscribers. Prime Gaming is included for free with Amazon Prime memberships. After subscribing, interested players must connect their Battle.net account to Prime Gaming and visit the site’s Overwatch landing page. They’ll then need to manually claim the offer by clicking on the highlighted tab. Once they’ve claimed it, the loot boxes will be available the next time they log into Overwatch. If you’re a part of an Amazon Household with multiple people, only one person can claim the offer.
Comments / 0