At least two of the three people reported aboard two small planes that collided in midair above a California airfield were killed in the crash, Santa Cruz County officials said Thursday. The two planes—a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340—were attempting to land during the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. No one on the ground was reported injured. One plane crashed into an airport hangar following the collision, according to KRON4, while the second crashed into a neighborhood bordering the airport. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading an ongoing investigation into the crash, according to officials. Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies and fire officials were still securing the scene on Thursday afternoon.Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities.Report came in at 2:56pm.Investigation is underway, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/pltHIAyw5p— City of Watsonville (@WatsonvilleCity) August 18, 2022 Read it at KRON4

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO