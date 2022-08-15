Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Related
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Comedian Teddy Ray's Autopsy Complete Days After Apparent Drowning
Comedian Teddy Ray's autopsy has been completed. Radar can exclusively reveal that the beloved star's postmortem examination was done on Monday, just days after his apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com spoke with the Riverside County Coroner's Office who told us that Ray's body is ready to be picked up — however, the results could take several weeks to substantiate his cause of death. Ray's body was tragically found floating in a swimming pool Friday, authorities said. The pool was at a residence in Rancho Mirage, California, a few hours from where the fun-loving Wild 'N Out alum resided in Gardena. According to...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Update
UPDATED with cause of death: Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been listed as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits included roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Feb. 18 in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death was deferred. According to the coroner’s office, Pearlman’s manner of death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Teddy Ray, a rising comedian known most recently for his contributions to MTV comedy clip show “Messyness,” has died at the age of 32, Comedy Central confirmed via Twitter late Friday. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed...
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Speaks Out About Podcast That Aired on Same Day as Crash
As more details continue to emerge about Anne Heche’s activities prior to her horrific car crash last week, the actress’ best friend speaks out about the podcast that aired on the same day of the accident. While speaking to Fox News, Anne Heche’s best friend Heather Duffy clarified...
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence
The wife of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman was arrested earlier this month. Johanna Altman was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was released on a $50,000 bond. Johanna, 40, was...
Anne Heche Dies: Coroner Reveals Official Causes of Death
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled Anne Heche’s death an accident. A report recently released by the office shared that Heche died from injuries sustained in her August 5th car crash. More specifically, prolonged smoke inhalation and thermal injuries caused her to slip into a coma from which she never awoke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Empire’ actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death revealed six months after her body was found
"Empire" actor Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was revealed six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. Pearlman died by suicide caused by sodium nitrate toxicity on Feb. 18, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pearlman, 43, went missing after she...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Podcast Producer Denies Vodka and Wine-Drinking Episode Was Recorded Same Day as Car Crash
In the wake of Anne Heche's frightening car crash in Los Angeles, new attention has been focused on the most recent and since-deleted episode of her Better Together podcast. In an episode reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, media outlets state that the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."
How a kid from El Monte became one of Hollywood's few Latino executives
Scouring his high school class schedule, then-14-year-old Cris Abrego caught his breath.
3 charged in prison death of notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger
Three men have been indicted in connection with the 2018 killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The three were imprisoned at Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, where the 89-year-old Bulger was also serving out his life sentence for a string of brutal crimes.
‘Multiple’ People Killed After 2 Small California Planes Collide in Midair
At least two of the three people reported aboard two small planes that collided in midair above a California airfield were killed in the crash, Santa Cruz County officials said Thursday. The two planes—a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340—were attempting to land during the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. No one on the ground was reported injured. One plane crashed into an airport hangar following the collision, according to KRON4, while the second crashed into a neighborhood bordering the airport. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading an ongoing investigation into the crash, according to officials. Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies and fire officials were still securing the scene on Thursday afternoon.Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities.Report came in at 2:56pm.Investigation is underway, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/pltHIAyw5p— City of Watsonville (@WatsonvilleCity) August 18, 2022 Read it at KRON4
Anne Heche is dead at 53 after life support is removed
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche was removed from life support Sunday, her spokesperson said, bringing her tumultuous life to an end. She was 53. She had been declared brain-dead Friday, nine days after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. Heche, an organ donor, had...
Comments / 0