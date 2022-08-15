Read full article on original website
Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
Head Start urgently hiring to fill 100 vacancies, mostly in the classrooms
Head Start and Early Head Start are government programs for low-income families, getting kids ready for school, and in Cuyahoga County, they're hiring to fill 100 vacancies.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
Why the lack of urgency in addressing shockingly unsafe conditions for children housed in county office building? Editorial
In early July, two Cuyahoga County employees whose job it is to answer calls at the county’s child-abuse hotline used public comments at a County Council meeting to sound the alarm about dangers for juveniles being routinely housed at the county’s Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. The...
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.
‘No longer suffering’: Rescued hawk dies at Medina Raptor Center
The red-tailed hawk that was rescued in a Medina neighborhood has unfortunately passed away.
City of Cleveland hosts housing clinic
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Municipal Housing Court hosted a housing clinic for residents at the Collinwood Recreation Center. Residents could connect with organizations such as the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Public Power and the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research. What You Need To Know. The...
West Nile Virus Found in Euclid, Parma, and Six Other Cuyahoga Cities
First Covid-19. Then Monkeypox. Now West Nile Virus. This current era of weird, infectious diseases continues to roll, but this time Ohioans may be in for a blast from the past. According to the CDC, West Nile Virus is “The leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States....
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
Niles PD adds 6 more suspects to drug bust
Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investaigation in Niles.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash
A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
Ohio infested with invasive bug; How to spot their eggs with mating season weeks away
A beautiful but invasive pest causing concern in many parts of the U.S., has taken up residence in areas of Cleveland. With its egg laying season weeks away, authorities are working to stamp out the bug's potential takeover.
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County.
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers
Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
