Bedford, OH

whbc.com

Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
ALLIANCE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

City of Cleveland hosts housing clinic

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Municipal Housing Court hosted a housing clinic for residents at the Collinwood Recreation Center. Residents could connect with organizations such as the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Public Power and the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research. What You Need To Know. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

West Nile Virus Found in Euclid, Parma, and Six Other Cuyahoga Cities

First Covid-19. Then Monkeypox. Now West Nile Virus. This current era of weird, infectious diseases continues to roll, but this time Ohioans may be in for a blast from the past. According to the CDC, West Nile Virus is “The leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States....
cleveland19.com

Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash

A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WFMJ.com

NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers

Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
LAKE MILTON, OH

