hoosieragtoday.com
Purdue Extension Honors Women in Agriculture for Leadership, Passion
Back on August 4th at the Celebration of Agriculture held at the Indiana State Fair, Purdue Extension recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders. Purdue senior and former Indiana State FFA officer Savannah Bordner received the Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made a positive impact on agriculture.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
thedetroitbureau.com
GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
Muncie business facing 2 federal class action lawsuits for a data breach
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie business is facing two federal class action lawsuits over a data breach. The lawsuits against Accutech Systems Corp., obtained by 13News, were filed in California and Indiana. They claim a data breach August 2021 exposed personal and financial information for nearly 40,000 people. The...
Authorities explain lack of sirens for EF-0 tornado confirmed by NWS
WINCHESTER, Indiana — Storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday, causing damage in some areas of the Hoosier state, including Randolph County, where a landspout tornado popped up at around 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado was spotted and briefly touched down north of Winchester.
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
hometownnewsnow.com
State Refund Checks Rolling Out
(Indianapolis, IN) - Check your mailbox this weekend for a check from the state, if you haven’t already received your tax rebate money. Recently the Indiana General Assembly agreed to issue each taxpayer a $200 refund from the state’s surplus to help offset the effects of inflation. According...
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
wamwamfm.com
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms
INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
WIBC.com
Town Twinning! Did You Know Indianapolis Has Nine Sister Cities?
The goal of sister cities is to create cultural exchange between cities. Mayors of two cities sign a memorandum of understanding thus creating sister cities. Sister Cities were created in 1956 at a White House Summit initiated by President Eisenhower. Did you know Indianapolis has nine sister cities? These are also known as town twins.
shelbycountypost.com
Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4
It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.
HSE board, teacher apologize for 'Defund the Police' poster in classroom with fallen officer's brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools are addressing an incident involving the brother of a fallen police officer, and the Board of Trustees has issued an apology on Saturday. Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger...
WRBI Radio
Johnson sentenced to 40 years on drug dealing, habitual offender counts
Greensburg, IN — A Columbus woman was sentenced in Decatur Circuit Court Wednesday to a total of 40 years after pleading guilty to Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony) and Habitual Offender charges. Jewel Johnson was sentenced by Judge Tim Day to 30 years in prison and 10 years probation.
Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was being used on social media by […]
Hiring scam costs Greenwood man thousands
Imagine being scammed out of thousands of dollars and your bank essentially telling you too bad - all while saying you authorized the transaction.
