Hendricks County, IN

hoosieragtoday.com

Purdue Extension Honors Women in Agriculture for Leadership, Passion

Back on August 4th at the Celebration of Agriculture held at the Indiana State Fair, Purdue Extension recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders. Purdue senior and former Indiana State FFA officer Savannah Bordner received the Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made a positive impact on agriculture.
INDIANA STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility

The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
INDIANA STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WTHR

Authorities explain lack of sirens for EF-0 tornado confirmed by NWS

WINCHESTER, Indiana — Storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday, causing damage in some areas of the Hoosier state, including Randolph County, where a landspout tornado popped up at around 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado was spotted and briefly touched down north of Winchester.
WINCHESTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

State Refund Checks Rolling Out

(Indianapolis, IN) - Check your mailbox this weekend for a check from the state, if you haven’t already received your tax rebate money. Recently the Indiana General Assembly agreed to issue each taxpayer a $200 refund from the state’s surplus to help offset the effects of inflation. According...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
ELWOOD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana

If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms

INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Town Twinning! Did You Know Indianapolis Has Nine Sister Cities?

The goal of sister cities is to create cultural exchange between cities. Mayors of two cities sign a memorandum of understanding thus creating sister cities. Sister Cities were created in 1956 at a White House Summit initiated by President Eisenhower. Did you know Indianapolis has nine sister cities? These are also known as town twins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4

It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.

