HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
katymagazineonline.com
Katy ISD Starts 2022-2023 Academic Year with Smiles and a New School
Katy ISD campuses welcomed over 90,000 students to the 2022-2023 academic year this morning. Today is the first day of classes for the District’s newest school, Steve and Elaine Robertson Elementary in the Cane Island community. Katy ISD police officers were out greeting students today as the started school....
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Temp workers call on Houston, Harris County to crack down on staffing agencies’ practices
Dozens of temporary workers gathered outside Houston City Hall to protest what they called exploitative practices within local staffing agencies that are contracted through the city and county. The group said they want the local government, who often contracts with staffing agencies, to regulate workforce treatment in its staff. "Even...
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
Kami Ramen Pearland now open in West Pearland
Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. (Courtesy Pexels) Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. The Japanese restaurant serves ramen noodles; box entrees, including chicken, beef and shrimp teriyaki...
Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy
Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
KSAT 12
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people
TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show. The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season. “Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates...
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN DEL LAGO
Just before 8 pm Montgomery and Conroe Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Del Lago on Presidio Drive. Units arrived at the home with heavy fire in the garage area. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating.
Multiple Texas cities among 20 best in the country to throw a backyard pool party, study says
Grab some beer, meats to barbecue, several sides, sunscreen and whatever else your heart desires and throw an awesome backyard pool party. A recent study actually found where in the U.S. are the best cities to throw this exact kind of party!
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
1 Person Dead In Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston police reported that they are investigating a fatal crash at 1098 North Eldridge Parkway. The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6.45 AM on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Meet Tomball's new mayor, Lori Klein Quinn
Mayor Lori Klein Quinn (Courtesy Julizza Gomez Portraits, city of Tomball) Lori Klein Quinn was sworn in as mayor of Tomball on May 16. Before becoming mayor, Klein Quinn had served on Tomball City Council since 2014. A University of Houston graduate, Klein Quinn is also retired from being a...
How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
