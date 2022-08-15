ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

katymagazineonline.com

Katy ISD Starts 2022-2023 Academic Year with Smiles and a New School

Katy ISD campuses welcomed over 90,000 students to the 2022-2023 academic year this morning. Today is the first day of classes for the District’s newest school, Steve and Elaine Robertson Elementary in the Cane Island community. Katy ISD police officers were out greeting students today as the started school....
KATY, TX
KHOU

More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston

HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Community Impact Houston

Kami Ramen Pearland now open in West Pearland

Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. (Courtesy Pexels) Kami Ramen Pearland located at 15818 Hwy. 288, Ste. 110, Pearland, opened its location in early July. The Japanese restaurant serves ramen noodles; box entrees, including chicken, beef and shrimp teriyaki...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy

Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
KATY, TX
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE IN DEL LAGO

Just before 8 pm Montgomery and Conroe Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Del Lago on Presidio Drive. Units arrived at the home with heavy fire in the garage area. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Meet Tomball's new mayor, Lori Klein Quinn

Mayor Lori Klein Quinn (Courtesy Julizza Gomez Portraits, city of Tomball) Lori Klein Quinn was sworn in as mayor of Tomball on May 16. Before becoming mayor, Klein Quinn had served on Tomball City Council since 2014. A University of Houston graduate, Klein Quinn is also retired from being a...
TOMBALL, TX
KHOU

How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series

PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
PEARLAND, TX

