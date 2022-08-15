Read full article on original website
hi99.com
Vermillion Co. hopes new housing project will bring future growth
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officials in Vermillion County hope a new housing project will bring future growth to the area. The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is in the beginning stages to create new homes in Cayuga. The property located in the 700 block of West Park Street,...
Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint. The company is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register during the month of August to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Two people were critically injured and flown to Indianapolis following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of S Houseman Street. Both the driver and front seat passenger...
Southwest School Corporation’s new school year improvements
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Southwest School Corporation started the school year with some new improvements. Students at Sullivan Elementary School (SES) and Sullivan Middle School (SMS) may see improvements in cafeteria and kitchen spaces, as a part of an ESSER III grant. The grant has allowed the expansion...
Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of Greenwood, were both sentenced for devising and participating in election finance schemes. Keeler pleaded guilty to causing the filing of a false tax return.
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that...
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed that Armstrong was in a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rockville, and was considered armed and dangerous.
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program...
COVID-19 rules loosened as virus fatigue rises
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The CDC released new guidelines loosening its COVID-19 restrictions. People exposed to the virus no longer have to isolate. However, the CDC still recommends that you stay home and isolate for five days if you test positive for the virus. The release of these...
THHS gives out over 2,000 lbs of pet food in July
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In light of inflation and the price of many items in our everyday lives going up, the Terre Haute Humane Society said it has seen an increase in people coming to their Pet Pantry. The Pet Pantry allows community members to pick up free...
