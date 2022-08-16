ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by his home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros. Houston, which began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on its road trip, marking the first time this season the Astros didn’t post a .500 record or better away from home. But they avoided getting swept. The only time they’ve been swept on the road this season came July 25-27 at Oakland. The Braves started Ozuna in left field, and the embattled left fielder was booed each time he came to the plate after getting charged for DUI early Friday morning.

