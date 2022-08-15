Read full article on original website
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Steelers Make Seven Moves Including Placing Karl Joseph & Anthony Miller On IR
The Steelers also cut DT Doug Costin, OL Jake Dixon, OL Chris Owens and P Cameron Nizialek. Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.
Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Saturday
In their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell Trubisky started the game at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett finished the game. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his starting quarterback decision....
PODCAST: Preseason standouts, first cuts, players to watch vs. Ravens
The Arizona Cardinals had their first preseason game this past weekend and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-23. There were many standout performances. With a preseason contest in the books and first cuts made, Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I had a new show to discuss it all.
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline. Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett was one of five players to be...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)
It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
Watch: Bengals on the Brain Premieres With In-Depth Look at Cordell Volson and Jackson Carman
Catch Bengals on the Brain With Joe Goodberry Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube!
Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history
Every year since 1966, the Super Bowl has given NFL teams the chance to prove who the league champions are
