Applications open August 17: $75 million for Washington small businesses and nonprofits
OLYMPIA, WA – Applications for the Working Washington Grants: Round 5 and new Convention Center Grants programs open Aug. 17. Together, these programs will distribute $75 million in pandemic relief grants to eligible small businesses and nonprofits across Washington. The Department of Commerce manages the grants with support from the Washington State Arts Commission.
Western Washington WEATHER OUTLOOK
Bottom Line: Above normal temperatures and relatively dry conditions are expected for the foreseeable future. This will lead to occasional periods of heat as well as increased fire danger. Today through Sunday, August 21: Above normal temperatures are expected this week, with temperatures spiking on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will...
