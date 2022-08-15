Read full article on original website
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
goodmorninggloucester.com
How many Gloucester Fishermen do you recognize from this @gbharchives video from The Gloucester State Fish Pier in August of 1985
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
thelocalne.ws
The ‘phantom leak’: how the current drought is impacting swimming pools
With extreme heat and practically no rain, water is disappearing fast from swimming pools — so fast that Gibraltar Pools has seen an uptick in calls for leak detection this summer. But most of these pools aren’t actually leaking, general manager Jay Henshall said. These pool owners are just...
WMUR.com
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
thelocalne.ws
Cautious optimism that water supplies can be secured and Ipswich River protected
NORTH SHORE — Three towns in the Ipswich River Basin draw all their drinking water exclusively from wells. During hot, dry summers, the withdrawals further stress a river unable to recharge itself from springs fed by groundwater. “It leads to these horrible, dry conditions we’re seeing right now,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA).
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
goodmorninggloucester.com
SAVE THE DATE
Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9:00am to 2:00pm (rain date Oct.8) This event is free to the public and is the fourth annual classic car show on Meetinghouse Green displaying vintage or significant cars owned by North Shore collectors. The audience will choose the trophy winners from 9 categories, including Best in Show. Great fun for the whole family!
msonewsports.com
Friday, August 19 – Hear from Essex County DA Candidates – Local Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide – Community Notes
Weather – National Weather Service – [Today] Plenty of sunshine with very warm to hot temperatures are on tap for today. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, but humidity levels will be comfortable for August standards. Community Notes – Photos –...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
NECN
Local Lowdown: Must-Stop Spots in Boston's North End
The North End is one of Boston's oldest neighborhoods and has continued to capture the spirit of Italy since being established around 1646. A recurring theme in "Little Italy" is that most of the businesses have been passed down by multiple generations of the families who live there or people who work for them.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Deftly Askew Opens at Cove Gallery Thursday, August 18
Galleries open: Sunday-Monday, noon-5 PM; Thursday Through Saturday noon -7 PM. Rocky Neck Art Colony is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition, Deftly Askew, at the Cove Gallery, 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, MA. The show will run from August 18 through September 18. Artists Helen Tory,...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
WMUR.com
Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses
HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
bcgavel.com
Ask the Gav': Restaurant Faves
Boston is a city filled with some of the best restaurants in the country. With all of the options it offers, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with which ones are really worth the visit. Sure, the North End is always a safe bet, but what about the other, more hidden gems within the city? In this Ask the Gav', Gavel members picked their favorites with fantastic reasonings.
whdh.com
Weymouth Fire Dept.: ‘Medical emergency’ caused 2 vehicles to crash into store
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials believe a “medical emergency” was the likely cause of an incident that forced two vehicles to crash through a Weymouth storefront Thursday. According to the Weymouth Fire Department, a driver going down Washington Street lost control of the vehicle due to the medical...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Jimmy, We Aren’t in Gloucester Anymore
Some of you may know we are vacationing in the Seattle/San Juan Islands. Much of coastal Friday Harbor is similar to our own island: fishing industry, whale watching, and stunning views. But here was a sobering reminder that we are most certainly no longer on the east coast. More travelogue to come!
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
