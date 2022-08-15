ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Essex, MA
thelocalne.ws

The ‘phantom leak’: how the current drought is impacting swimming pools

With extreme heat and practically no rain, water is disappearing fast from swimming pools — so fast that Gibraltar Pools has seen an uptick in calls for leak detection this summer. But most of these pools aren’t actually leaking, general manager Jay Henshall said. These pool owners are just...
thelocalne.ws

Cautious optimism that water supplies can be secured and Ipswich River protected

NORTH SHORE — Three towns in the Ipswich River Basin draw all their drinking water exclusively from wells. During hot, dry summers, the withdrawals further stress a river unable to recharge itself from springs fed by groundwater. “It leads to these horrible, dry conditions we’re seeing right now,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA).
IPSWICH, MA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9:00am to 2:00pm (rain date Oct.8) This event is free to the public and is the fourth annual classic car show on Meetinghouse Green displaying vintage or significant cars owned by North Shore collectors. The audience will choose the trophy winners from 9 categories, including Best in Show. Great fun for the whole family!
GLOUCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
NECN

Local Lowdown: Must-Stop Spots in Boston's North End

The North End is one of Boston's oldest neighborhoods and has continued to capture the spirit of Italy since being established around 1646. A recurring theme in "Little Italy" is that most of the businesses have been passed down by multiple generations of the families who live there or people who work for them.
BOSTON, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Deftly Askew Opens at Cove Gallery Thursday, August 18

Galleries open: Sunday-Monday, noon-5 PM; Thursday Through Saturday noon -7 PM. Rocky Neck Art Colony is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition, Deftly Askew, at the Cove Gallery, 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, MA. The show will run from August 18 through September 18. Artists Helen Tory,...
GLOUCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses

HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
HAMPTON, NH
bcgavel.com

Ask the Gav': Restaurant Faves

Boston is a city filled with some of the best restaurants in the country. With all of the options it offers, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with which ones are really worth the visit. Sure, the North End is always a safe bet, but what about the other, more hidden gems within the city? In this Ask the Gav', Gavel members picked their favorites with fantastic reasonings.
BOSTON, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Jimmy, We Aren’t in Gloucester Anymore

Some of you may know we are vacationing in the Seattle/San Juan Islands. Much of coastal Friday Harbor is similar to our own island: fishing industry, whale watching, and stunning views. But here was a sobering reminder that we are most certainly no longer on the east coast. More travelogue to come!
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Peabody library starts banned book club

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...

