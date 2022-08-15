Limestone University Alum Provides Gift To Establish Scholarship To Grow Economic Opportunity Through Access

Read full article on original website
limestone.edu
PHOTOS: Move-In Day For Limestone University's Class of 2026
We were so excited to have our brand new Saints moving in on Friday, Aug. 19 at Limestone University! Best of luck to the Class of 2026 at The Rock!
limestone.edu
WELCOME TO THE ROCK! Limestone's "Launch" Week August 19-24
Limestone University's new students starting moving in on Friday, Aug. 19, as LAUNCH week officially gets underway!. During LAUNCH, students will be split into groups and attend a variety of short courses that will help them meet other new students and become more comfortable with the campus, Limestone culture, and Student Success. The week is filled with games, activities, ice breakers, and all of the information a new student needs to feel welcomed and at home at Limestone University. LAUNCH is fully led by our upperclassmen LAUNCH Leaders.
Spartanburg School District 6 provides child care for employees
Spartanburg County School District 6 provides child care for its employees.
irei.com
PRP buys class A distribution center in South Carolina
PRP, an investment management firm focused on credit net-lease investments, has taken ownership of a 1.85 million-square-foot, class A distribution center development in Moore, S.C. The state-of-the-art distribution center will include a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess...
Spartanburg School District 3 students benefit from school renovations
All five schools in Spartanburg County District Three Schools spent the summer being renovated in preparation for the new school year.
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
The Post and Courier
297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection
SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Planning commission approves Village of West End townhomes but hits pause on Cleveland Street apartments
Here’s a recap of the August meeting of the city of Greenville’s Planning Commission:. The Conestee Foundation was approved to be rezoned on Mauldin Road from a C-2, making it a commercial district, to C-3, a regional commercial district. The C-3 zone establishes the area for regional retail shopping centers as opposed to its original zoning as a commercial district.
livingupstatesc.com
Get ready for the holidays with All About Fabrics
“We’re at All About Fabrics in Williamston, South Carolina,” returning customer Tasha Thomas explained. “I’ve been following their monthly sales for about 2 years now. Everything is always a little bit different every month. There’s always something new to find.”. While its parent company, Phoenix...
ghsindianpost.org
Introducing the Gaffney High School Band of Gold for the 2022 Season!!
The Band of Gold has big goals and expectations for the upcoming 2022 season. So lets introduce this years show, staff, Drum Major, leadership, and more in this exciting look into a world of music. Every individual student that makes up the band is an essential cog and has their own role or part that is crucial within the machine. If you’re the drum major, a captain, a section leader, or just playing and marching you are essential. All these different people banding together into one group of individuals is what is allowing the band to have another year that will continue and continue getting better. The show this year is truly something special and glorious to be apart of, and to watch.
gsabizwire.com
PassiveInvesting.com Acquires Car Wash Location In Greer, South Carolina
Greer Express Wash is located at 101 Sudduth Farms Dr, Greer, SC 29650 and is currently open from 8am to 8pm every day. Stop by to learn more about our unlimited membership packages and use the free vacuums. HRA Management, an express car wash management firm also owned by PassiveInvesting.com,...
Cherokee Co. placing weapon detection systems in all schools
Cherokee County is looking at ways to improve safety in all of its schools.
Two Upstate students hit by vehicles in 1st week of school
Just days into the start of the school year and two upstate students have been struck by vehicles, leaving one of those students with serious injuries.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
The Post and Courier
Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward
SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host 30th annual Spirit Fest
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the 30th annual Spirit Fest, an annual faith-based event, on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Spirit Fest, which will be held at 650 N. Academy St. in Greenville, will feature performances by:. Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music. Tye Tribbett. Tamela Mann. Bishop William...
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
