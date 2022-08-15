Limestone University Alum Provides Gift To Establish Scholarship To Grow Economic Opportunity Through Access

The Band of Gold has big goals and expectations for the upcoming 2022 season. So lets introduce this years show, staff, Drum Major, leadership, and more in this exciting look into a world of music. Every individual student that makes up the band is an essential cog and has their own role or part that is crucial within the machine. If you’re the drum major, a captain, a section leader, or just playing and marching you are essential. All these different people banding together into one group of individuals is what is allowing the band to have another year that will continue and continue getting better. The show this year is truly something special and glorious to be apart of, and to watch.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO