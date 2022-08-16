Read full article on original website
Sheriff defends Batmobile raid
Mr. Racop was following the terms of the contract signed by Mr. Anagnostou. Mr. Anagnostou failed to fully pay for the car, but then demanded that Mr. Racop either return the money or the car. Mr. Racop was under no obligation, at that point, to do either, as the money had already been committed. Mr. Anagnostou complained to the DA, and the DA said it was civil case. Mr. Anagnostou then filed a civil case, and was obliged to follow that civil case up in the appropriate court system, in Indiana. Mr Anagnostou became impatient (though the car was halfway done, per the contract). And asked his friend, Sheriff Bolano, to go and Intimidate Mr. Racop. The Sheriff then rammed an affidavit through the DA’s office.
Shooting in Hoover Park shatters windows, causes school lockdown
This story was in this morning’s Daily Post. Read important local stories like this before they’re posted online. Pick up the Post every morning. A man fired a gun several times at another man at about 3:30 p.m. yesterday (Aug. 19) in Redwood City’s Hoover Park, but apparently the intended target wasn’t injured, police said.
Helen Cassidy
Helen Cassidy, longtime resident of Los Altos, has passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Those who were lucky enough to know her will remember her sweet demeanor often coupled with an acerbic wit. She was known for strolling the streets of downtown Los Altos pushing a pram with her beloved Shih Tzu, stopping to converse with shopkeepers and the many friends she had developed in her 62 years there.
Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation
Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
