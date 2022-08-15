Read full article on original website
Related
millardccp.com
Letter to the Editor: Johny Munoz
If you haven’t seen my signs, my ads, or I haven’t run into you on the doors; this message is for you. My name is Johny Munoz and I’m running for county commissioner. I grew up in Fillmore; I graduated from Millard High in 2011. I served a mission in Peru from 2013-2015. Afterward, I ran a window cleaning business for a couple of years.
millardccp.com
Public Hearing: Fillmore City 8/17/22
NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled planning commission meeting on August 23, 2022 at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The public hearing will begin at 7:05 p.m. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding a proposed preliminary minor subdivision.
millardccp.com
Delta bowling alley grand opening Saturday
New owners excited to bring new equipment, game room to revamped business. The bowling lanes of Delta are silent no longer. Pat’s Place, formerly known as Plaza Lanes, will open its doors for the first time this Saturday during a grand opening. It comes after a nearly two-year transition...
millardccp.com
Job Opening: Fillmore City 8/17/22
Fillmore City is accepting applications for a full-time Library Clerk. Hours may vary depending on workload. Starting wage $15.00 - $17.00 per hour (including a competitive benefit package) and is based on experience and qualifications. Position includes a variety of routine to complex library duties. Requires a high school diploma. Must have excellent computer and organization skills; be extremely proficient in oral and written communications, general library practices, receipting, and customer relations. This position includes a full benefit package upon successful completion of a probationary period to include health and dental insurance, URS retirement, paid leave, and holiday pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
millardccp.com
The Reserve, The Ridge, The Retreat: Fillmore subdivision plans move forward
Public hearings attract crowd; city’s residents air concerns over density, water. Two new Fillmore residential subdivisions moved closer to reality after city planning and zoning officials last week approved a zoning change, amendments to the community’s master street plan and one plat map, with a second map set to return in phases for approval later.
Comments / 0