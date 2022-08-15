If you haven’t seen my signs, my ads, or I haven’t run into you on the doors; this message is for you. My name is Johny Munoz and I’m running for county commissioner. I grew up in Fillmore; I graduated from Millard High in 2011. I served a mission in Peru from 2013-2015. Afterward, I ran a window cleaning business for a couple of years.

MILLARD COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO