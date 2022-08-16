Read full article on original website
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer Geer
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Indiana Dunes beach closes to swimming over lifeguard shortage
The nationwide lifeguard shortage has reached the Indiana Dunes.
Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach
One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
nwi.life
The Annual Dam Cardboard and Duct Tape is Back in the City of Hobart
The annual Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard boat race has made its way back to the Hobart Lakefront. 5 teams go head to head to get their cardboard boat all the way out to the middle of Lake George. Some teams have been doing this for years and for others this is their first ever. This year is the 13th anniversary of the Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard race.
nwi.life
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event
Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
Body of missing Chicago boater recovered along Indiana lakefront: Lake County Coroner
A Chicago man who went missing along with a friend on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Sain was found 200 yards off Lakefront Park in Whiting. The Lake County Coroner determined he drowned.
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
Man's body found floating in Lake Michigan near northwest Indiana park
WHITING, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan near a northwest Indiana park. A person vising Whiting Lakefront Park in Lake County found a man's body Tuesday at around 2 p.m. that was floating in the lake about 200 yards from the shore.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thursday Shootings Still Under Investigation
(La Porte County, IN) - Police are investigating three shootings in La Porte County Thursday evening. 906 Ridge Street in La Porte was the scene of a shooting fatality. 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth was found in a home with a single gunshot wound to the head. County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive as to whether the fatal wound was self-inflicted or not. A suspect was taken into custody, but police have not released further details. According to Swanson, a pathologist will have to evaluate the evidence.
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation.
WGNtv.com
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
max983.net
Indiana Department of Health to Provide Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing
The Indiana Department of Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines and testing through their mobile unit Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 at the clinic behind Lifeplex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. COVID-19 vaccines will be available for residents ages 5 and up, as well as COVID-19 Rapid...
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
abc57.com
Berrien County Road Department is looking to hire CDL workers with an added bonus
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Road Department is looking to pay for new hires CDL training. New hires can get their CDL training paid for as long as they sign a two-year contract to the department. With nine positions open that requires a CDL, the department hopes more...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shots fired report near 11th, Wabash Streets
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shots fired report on Thursday evening. At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for the incident. At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses and learned some vehicles had been hit...
