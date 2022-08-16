ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Station, IN

Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach

One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
The Annual Dam Cardboard and Duct Tape is Back in the City of Hobart

The annual Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard boat race has made its way back to the Hobart Lakefront. 5 teams go head to head to get their cardboard boat all the way out to the middle of Lake George. Some teams have been doing this for years and for others this is their first ever. This year is the 13th anniversary of the Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard race.
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event

Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
LA PORTE, IN
State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Thursday Shootings Still Under Investigation

(La Porte County, IN) - Police are investigating three shootings in La Porte County Thursday evening. 906 Ridge Street in La Porte was the scene of a shooting fatality. 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth was found in a home with a single gunshot wound to the head. County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive as to whether the fatal wound was self-inflicted or not. A suspect was taken into custody, but police have not released further details. According to Swanson, a pathologist will have to evaluate the evidence.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
HAMMOND, IN
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

