Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
valpo.life
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event
Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WNDU
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
One woman dead in LaPorte shooting
LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
nwi.life
The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End
The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
nwi.life
Advanced Dental Concepts welcomes Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS to their team of talented, compassionate dentists
Earlier this year, Advanced Dental Concepts made a major addition to their team of talented, passionate dentists, when Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS joined the office. A 2010 graduate from Wabash College, and a 2014 doctorate recipient from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, is a constant learner who is always looking for ways to further his mastery in the art and science of dentistry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach
One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Body pulled out of 'Playpen' area of Lake Michigan near Chicago's Gold Coast identified
CHICAGO - A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the so-called "Playpen" area near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the body was removed from the water around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive. On Sunday morning, Cook County medical...
WGNtv.com
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
WNDU
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Results for one of Indiana’s standardized tests, ILearn, came back last month, and were so alarming, leaders in the state felt they need to step in. In 2019, when ILearn was introduced to classrooms in Indiana, replacing the ISTEP exams, 37 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students across Indiana scored proficient in math and English.
WNDU
Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges. Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation.
Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church remembers the dead
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Chase Street in Gary recently held a memorial service in honor of people that have died. The Rev. Charles E. Adams, Jr. led members and guests in the releasing of 50 red balloons to mark the ceremony after the church service. (Photos by Ted Brown)
Comments / 0