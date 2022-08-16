ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

valpo.life

Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event

Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
LA PORTE, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Hobart, IN USA

Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

One woman dead in LaPorte shooting

LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End

The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
HOBART, IN
nwi.life

Advanced Dental Concepts welcomes Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS to their team of talented, compassionate dentists

Earlier this year, Advanced Dental Concepts made a major addition to their team of talented, passionate dentists, when Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS joined the office. A 2010 graduate from Wabash College, and a 2014 doctorate recipient from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, is a constant learner who is always looking for ways to further his mastery in the art and science of dentistry.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
MLive

Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach

One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGNtv.com

Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
HAMMOND, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges. Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

