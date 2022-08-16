Read full article on original website
Diddy, Jermaine Dupri Will Face Off In Non-Verzuz ‘Hit For Hit’ Battle
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri will face off in an event similar to Verzuz but will not be under the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-produced musical clash webcast, according to an Instagram Live session posted by Puff on Thursday night (August 18). During the IG Live session, the Bad Boy Records founder...
Interview: Kalan.FrFr’s Story Shines Through His Music, Which Is As Real As It Gets
The “for real, for real” in Kalan.FrFr’s musical moniker is no lie. The Southern California native learned early on that nothing is easy and opportunities are far and few between. Growing up, Kalan split time between living with his father in Compton and his mother in Carson, and admittedly, the adversity he faced was difficult but taught him some very valuable lessons he would use on his come up.
'BET Hip Hop Awards' 2022 Returns to Atlanta
The "Harlem World" rapper described how he felt Puff hindered his growth and never gave him the money he deserved. “This is a blessing that we’re still friends and still able to get onstage together. Twenty-five years later, we couldn’t do it without them.”. Chaka Khan Shares Disappointment...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: A Look Back at Some of the Biggest Stars to Host the 'Hip Hop Awards'
The Hip Hop Awards have been hosted by some of the funniest comedians in the business and hip hop biggest stars, including Kate Williams, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and much more. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, which is sure to be an event to remember, we look back at some of the biggest stars to ever grace the stage and hold the prestigious honor of hosting the annual musical celebration. Take a look below.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Idris Elba Says His Daughter Didn’t Talk To Him After Not Landing A Part In His New Film ‘Beast’
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Will Smith Slap Criticism: '‘It’s A Scary Time to Have An Opinion'. "I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet," she told The Wall Street Journal. Will Smith Is Reportedly...
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality
Tevin Campbell is opening up about his sexuality and his life and career while being in the music industry. Widely known for his ‘90s hits “Can We Talk” and “I’m Ready” the former child star signed to Warner Brothers Music and later released his debut album T.E.V.I.N. in 1991 and followed it up with I'm Ready in 1993.
Chris Brown Says His Meet And Greets Are ‘Inspiring’ Other Artists To Care About Their Fans
Chris Brown has been making social media headlines as of late for his interesting meet and greets with his fans after his concerts. But some people have made mention of the high prices surrounding the photo opportunities, which can cost as much as $1,000. The singer took to his social...
D.L. Hughley Responds To Million-Dollar Boxing Match Challenge
D.L. Hughley is responding to a million-dollar boxing match challenge from Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the New York City pastor who was recently robbed at gunpoint during his own church service. Bishop Whitehead initiated the challenge moments after having an interview with the comedian and headed to Instagram with a video...
Eve Shares Precious Family Vacay Photos Of Son Wilde Wolf
Eve’s son Wilde Wolf looked ready for some fun in the sun during their family vacation. Eve, 43, shared the photos on Instagram with the caption reading the hashtags “#vacationmode #chunkybabylegs #family #friends.”. Wilde Wolf, who Eve shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, wore a straw hat and red...
'Dragon Ball Super' bests Idris Elba's 'Beast' at box office with $20.1 million
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates.
3LW’s Kiely Williams Speaks Out Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is being sued over her 2014 single “Shake It Off.” A lawsuit claims she stole the lyrics from girl group 3LW’s 2000 track “Playas Gon’ Play,” which peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Kiely Williams, who was in 3LW, is speaking out.
Martin Mania Is Gonna Be a Vibe -- and Then Some
Beginning August 27 at 12:30/11:30c, it's all Martin Lawrence, all day long, featuring "Big Momma's House," "Blue Streak," Martin: The Reunion and classic episodes of Martin. From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
Content Creator And Pop Star Jilly Discusses How Social Media Has Benefited Her Career
Seems like all the superstars come from Houston, Texas and the city may have another hometown favorite on their hands with rising pop star Jilly. The now LA-based artist made a name for herself as a YouTube sensation with her family and has also opened up for 2 Chainz. In March, she released the EP Copy & Paste, with Lil Rich (YG, Machine Gun Kelly, DaBaby, City Girls) and Lab Ox (Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent) serving as the producers on the project. And she was recently featured on the MTV IG channel where she did a live MTV Jam Session.
Will Smith Playfully Teases Social Media Return
Will Smith is testing the waters for his social media return, and he appears to be receiving a warm reception from his Instagram followers. The comedian-actor took to Instagram on Friday (August 19) for a playful hint at his social media return. In the video posted, a baby gorilla poked an adult silverback gorilla once, but the silverback didn’t budge. On the second attempt, the adult chased the baby.
Singer Q Lazzarus Dies At 61
Q Lazzarus, the singer known for the 1988 cult-favorite single “Goodbye Horses” featured in the horror film The Silence of the Lambs, has died. She was 61. Filmmaker and close friend to Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis, confirmed the news of her passing with Rolling Stone. “Over the past three...
Fat Joe Announces Stand-Up Show Based On His Life
On Friday (August 19), Fat Joe announced he’ll be hitting the stage for a one-man show based on his life and upcoming memoir The Book of Jose. According to a press release, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade-produced stand-up event will feature unfiltered and never-before-heard anecdotes about the Bronx rapper’s life and career, including the time he spent behind bars and being kidnapped in Angola.
Watch: Nick Cannon And Daughter Monroe Dance To Mariah Carey Hit
Nick Cannon knows that the importance of promoting family is key. The 41-year-old Wild-n-Out host shared a sweet video on social media Wednesday (August 17) featuring his daughter Monroe dancing and lip-syncing along to her mother Mariah Carey’s hit song “Emotions.”. In the clip, Cannon and Monroe, 11,...
Season 2 of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Gets Serious With Themes About Sexuality, Queer Culture, and Abortion
The Ms. Pat Show is back on BET+ and the second season is more raw and entertaining than ever!. With a slew of special guest stars and episodes that will have you on the edge of your seats with a range of emotions, you may binge the whole season in one sitting.
