ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
internationaltechnology.com

Cloud Migration Services Market Size 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Applications, and Key Players Analysis Study Report | Global Market CAP is: 45.11 BN by 2028

Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption has risen in popularity due to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already switched to cloud platforms in order to take advantage of its benefits. IT cost reduction strategies such as cloud deployment will continue to be a consideration for many organizations as they look toward next-generation technology.
MARKETS
internationaltechnology.com

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market at A Highest CAGR of 19.8 % to rapidly growing $ 22.8 billion by 2028

Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2022, the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market's size was valued at USD 4.98 billion and is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 19.8 % throughout the forecast period. The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies' operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
ENVIRONMENT
internationaltechnology.com

Smart Air Purifier Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 13.46 Billion by 2028 with Healthy CAGR of 11.9% by 2022-2028

According to SNS Insider, Smart Air Purifier Market size was valued at USD 6.13 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.46 Bn by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The research study includes both qualitative and quantitative data in terms of growth rate, market segmentation, market size, future trends, and geographical perspective. The research looks at the current scenario and how it may affect the Smart Air Purifier market's future potential. Major firm product dynamics, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics, macroeconomic policies, and industrial policy have all been taken into account. The research can help players obtain a better grasp of the market and design effective business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Robotics#Social Robot#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jeju Data#Ai#Lidar#The Route330 Ict Program#Jdc#Ict
internationaltechnology.com

Reports of selling customer data, other digital resources are totally fictitious, says IRCTC

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Indian Railways CateringTourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has denied media reports about the monetisation of customers' personal data. Some media reports including advocacy groups on social media platforms, had claimed that the company is hiring a consultant and that passenger data will be monetised...
ECONOMY
internationaltechnology.com

Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2028 | Global Market Size in 2021: US$ 2.95 Bn & Estimated to reach at US$ 6.08 Bn

SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "Dental Practice Management Software Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028" The dental practice management software is a medical and clinical administrative tool that helps dentists and practice managers operate their businesses more efficiently. The administrative tools included in the software include book-keeping, report generating, online appointment bookings, e-billing, and insurance claims. The program also provides e-prescription facilities for patients; patient charting; periodontal charting; dental imaging and interaction with other practice management software; and data consistency.
SOFTWARE
internationaltechnology.com

Famed Japanese beer to begin selling in North America

Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group has confirmed that the company is planning to sell its beer in the North American market. "North America is the best and largest market," Katsuki said. It also aims to aggressively promote product launches in the increasingly popular non-alcohol and low-alcohol markets. TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy