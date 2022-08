RICHMOND, Ky. – Goals of either side of halftime from Reegan Kingpavong (Rockford, Ill./Guilford) and Lea Gruennagel (Homburg, Germany/Intergrierte Gesamtschule Contwig) gave the Northern Illinois University women's soccer team a 2-1 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 18) in the regular season opener. Kingpavong opened the scoring...

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO